Summary BBB 22 02/23: post-Paredão dawn has brothers recalculating routes and ‘cantinho do eliminated’ | resume

The dawn started with one less participant in the house of BBB 22. Brunna Gonçalves ended up leaving the reality after facing the hot seat alongside Gustavo and Paulo André and receiving 76.18% of the votes.

And of course, before announcing the elimination of the week, Thaddeus Schmidt made his speech and delivered the message:

“This internet vote left a very clear message: people want to see history.”, said the presenter.

Slovenia felt Brunna Gonçalves’ elimination. After the ex-sister left the most guarded house in Brazil, the Pernambuco woman hid under the duvet in the Lollipop Room and went to cry her pitangas. “Everyone is leaving”, lamented the model. 🥺

On the other side of the house, the atmosphere was different: Gustavo and Paulo André celebrated their stay with a beautiful ‘tchibum’ in the pool. Douglas Silva and Pedro Scooby accompanied the two, who faced the icy water with their clothes on! 💦

But the celebration didn’t stop there! After the result of Paredão, Laís congratulated Gustavo and showered him with kisses. 🥰

It looks like desperation is hitting the Lollipop Room, and the sisters are feeling like it’s time to recalculate routes. Slovenia, Jade Picon, Larissa and Laís commented that the members of the room have left the reality, and Eliezer asked a sincere question to the sisters:

“Could it be that the game is not wrong and we are not seeing it?”

Slovenia also gave their impressions, and commented with the brothers about the division of the groups: “It is now that they will come with everything“. Larissa and Vinicius were also apprehensive. The sister confessed that she is feeling that she will be the next to face the hot seat, and the brother revealed to be nervous. Are they in the crosshairs? 🎯

And, of course, there was no lack of game chat!

Little did he know that, on the other side of the house, Jade Picon, Larissa, Laís and Slovenia also had their brother on the agenda. The sisters talked about a possibility of formation of Paredão for the next week, which would include Tiago Abravanel. Jade Picon then analyzed:

“If he goes and he leaves, Arthur will be very unstructured and shaken. Arthur will be 100% game, zero heart and this will end up affecting him”, he concluded.

In addition, there was also a lot of parallel conversation about the game at dawn, check it out:

And the Jadré couple, huh, people? Even Pedro Scooby sent a little hint for Paulo André to go to bed with Jade Picon this morning. But the athlete took a swipe and joked: “Here it is slow and always“. 🐢🐢

Slovenia is already missing the brothers who left the BBB 22. The sister set up a “corner for the eliminated” in the Lollipop Room, gathering belongings from Rodrigo, Maria, Bárbara and Brunna Gonçalves. And there was a water bottle and flip flops! Just look:

At the Grunge Room, Tiago Abavanel and Arthur Aguiar had a mini-fight. The reason? The paulista said he was going to sleep in the Lollipop Room that night. The carioca didn’t like the idea at all and told the presenter: “He’s already in his room there, with his gang there. He’d rather sleep on the floor than in bed!” Xiii…. 😬

But calm down, there was also relaxation among the crowd! Vinicius stopped by the Grunge Room and lay between Paulo André and Pedro Scooby. And it was a real Vinicius sandwich, people! 🥪 And the Ceará native still joked: “I never won in life. Let me enjoy?“. And is it wrong? 😂

And our morning ended like this! But don’t worry, there’s more tomorrow! Just stay tuned at #RedeBBB and we’ll tell you all about it! 😘😘

