Tax cuts do not help fight inflation, says Central Bank president | Economy

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Tuesday (22) that reducing taxes may allow a drop in prices in the short term, but “structurally” does not help to combat inflation.

Campos Neto expressed his views on the matter when asked this Tuesday afternoon, at an event held by the investment bank BTG Pactual, about the reduction of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI).

In the morning, at the same event, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, announced that the federal government will reduce the IPI by 25%. The minister argued that for decades high taxation has hampered the growth of national industry, so the tax cut will allow, according to him, the “reindustrialization” of Brazil.

When responding, Campos Neto did not refer to Guedes’s announcement. But he described the central bank’s overall assessment — “both in the global case and in our case” — of a tax cut as a means of containing inflation.

“If you lower the tax or do something that gives up revenue to get a lower price for a product at that moment, structurally you are not helping inflation,” he said.

“You may have a fall [de preços] in the short term. But in anticipation [do mercado financeiro] of inflation, this will be incorporated, and this element tends to prevail structurally in the medium and long term”, he added.

For Campos Neto, the rise in prices in Brazil and in other countries is related to the increase in public spending to put into practice measures to combat the Covid pandemic.

As the cut in taxes also increases government expenses, the BC president considers that, further on, the reduction of taxes may worsen inflation.

“It is with some curiosity that we see some countries that suggest that, in order to combat this persistent inflation, which was in part generated by this great fiscal plan, [ligado à pandemia]the solution is to do more [estímulo] Supervisor. In other words: ‘Let’s reduce taxes to lower the price and, by lowering the price, we solve the problem’. Remembering that, in fact, part of the reason why the price is where it is is the impact of these measures that have been made,” he declared.

According to the “Focus” report released by the BC this Monday (21), financial market economists raised their inflation expectations for 2022 for the sixth consecutive week.

In a survey conducted with more than 100 financial institutions, analysts estimated that inflation measured by the IPCA should close 2022 at 5.56%. Last week, the expectation was 5.56%.