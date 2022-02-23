TCU maintains Moro case and triggers PGR, Revenue and DRCI without blocking assets for now – 02/23/2022

O Minister Bruno Dantas, rapporteur at the Federal Audit Court of the procedure that investigates the hiring of Sergio Moro by Alvarez & Marsal, has not determined, for the time being, the blocking of his assets, as requested by Lucas Rocha Furtado, deputy attorney general of the Public Ministry of bills. Dantas understands that the investigation is still at a preliminary stage. But Moro has very little to celebrate. In a decision taken late Tuesday night, the minister determines:

1: sending a full copy of the case file to the Attorney General of the Republic so that he can examine the matter and, if he deems this the case, determine the measures for its investigation in the criminal sphere, and the PGR is also responsible for its own assessment of the pertinence of the blocking of goods;

2: sending part of the case file to the Federal Revenue to examine the possibility of tax evasion in the form of hiring the former judge by Alvarez & Marsal;

3: remittance of a full copy of the case file to the Department of Asset Recovery and International Legal Cooperation (DRCI), an agency of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, so that it can assess the relevance of adopting measures with the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) on the performance of Moro’s companies, the former judge himself and Álvarez & Marsal.

And let it be clear: the investigation remains open at the TCU, according to its sphere of competence.

In a 16-page order, the minister eloquently dismantles the criticisms according to which the ongoing investigation would not be the responsibility of the TCU because the hiring of Moro by Alvarez & Marsal would be a mere matter between private parties. The minister agrees that there are aspects of the imbroglio that, in fact, are outside the scope of the court: the criminal, for example. For this reason, he sent a copy of the case file to the PGR. There is the tax issue to be verified, and that is up to the IRS. And, also within his own scope, he mobilized the DRCI.

JURISDICTION OF THE COURT

Would hiring Moro be a mere matter between private parties? The minister writes:

“There is no doubt that the Court’s jurisdiction covers any individual, body or entity that uses, manages or administers federal public assets or assumes obligations of a pecuniary nature on behalf of the Union. that results in damage to the Treasury”.

Would the hiring of any ex-judge or ex-minister by any company be a mere matter between private parties? Reply: YEA! And the TCU would have nothing to do with it. The hiring of Moro, who is not just any company — since he entered into leniency agreements as a judge — by Alvarez & Marsal, which is also not just any company — since it carries out the judicial reorganization of companies whose agreements were entered into by Moro — remains a matter between private? Reply: NO!

I consider, it should be noted, a spectacular audacity that the now candidate for the Presidency of Podemos has given himself to such an enjoyment. With so many companies in the world eager for your wisdom, choosing A&M is indeed an extravagance. Not least because the arm that hired him in Brazil was created three months after his resignation from the Ministry, during his quarantine.

Although Morista subjournalism tries to hide the facts, the minister remembers with solar clarity:

“As stated in the petition that started this process, the possible occurrence of a conflict of interest is investigated insofar as the former judge, at first, acted in a judicial process with repercussions on the economic and financial sphere of the company and , later on, started to earn income, albeit indirectly, in the judicial recovery process to which his acts may have contributed. of the leniency agreement signed”.

If someone still doesn’t quite understand what happened, the minister is responsible for remembering what follows. Read carefully:

“The history of the leniency agreement by Odebrecht, the largest company involved in Operation Lava-Jato, is surrounded by atypical acts, such as the attempt to restrict the performance of control and inspection bodies such as the TCU and the Federal Revenue Service, on the initiative of the Federal Public Ministry and with the seal of the then judge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, a decision strangely taken in secrecy, which was only revoked when the Brazilian press covered the scandal that it meant and that the President of the TCU, Minister Raimundo Carreiro, petitioned requesting revocation”.

The minister follows:

“This list of perplexities could have ended there, but that was not the case. While the prosecutors of Operation Lava-Jato, led by the Attorney General of the Republic Deltan Dallagnol trumpeted the billions of reais returned to the Treasury, the companies of the Odebrecht group filed request for judicial reorganization, which meant that all Union credits passed to the category of unsecured and, therefore, would go to the end of the preference queue in case of bankruptcy of the group.”

Further clarifying:

“With the request for judicial reorganization, the company started to hold as administrator a company that later came to hire the judge who approved the agreement. This fact, which, at the end of the investigations, may prove to be lawful, at least reveals a chain coincidences that deserve a closer look from those who want the affairs of state to be dealt with in the open rather than in secrecy or backstage.”

Moro and his spokesmen pretend that what is being called a “public issue” is a mere contact between private parties. No! IT’S HIS CONTRACT — and he was the judge who signed leniency agreements and determined the fate of the contractors — with the Alvarez & Marsal group, which has an arm that carries out the judicial recovery of… contractors!!!

In fact, on the nature of the company that carries out the judicial reorganization, Dantas says:

“In this sense (…), the activity of the public administrator is very relevant to collective and diffuse interests, so that, much more than private interests, the legitimate public interest stands out from its performance.”

Moreover, to claim that, in circumstances such as these, the private nature of a contract should rule out the TCU is a silly argument. Dantas highlights the obvious:

“By the way, by the way, private contracts are often used precisely for the purpose of legitimizing unlawful conduct. This Court has even encountered situations in which private contracts for consulting, law, equipment leasing, subcontracting are served only to cover up such conduct”.

So it is…

Lava Jato’s “commander” should know that, right?