The Economist: Crackdown on ‘Freedom Train’ Could Make Things Worse in Canada

The reputation of impeccable manners of the Canada is under attack. In recent weeks, mobs of truckers and other protesters against restrictions imposed on the fight covid-19 they blocked public roads and camped in front of Parliament in Ottawa. Many waved signs with messages like “Fuck Trudeau” in reference to the country’s young prime minister, using a maple leaf to complete the expletive. More aggressive messages were also seen. One or two protesters carried flags decorated with swastikas, perhaps suggesting, absurdly, that Canada’s restrictions on fighting Covid would be comparable to Nazism.

O “freedom train”, as truck drivers call themselves, started against the mandatory vaccine against covid in January. This requires that all truck drivers arriving in Canada from the United States, as thousands of Canadian drivers do daily, have been vaccinated or undergo a two-week quarantine.

While most Canadians consider such rules reasonable, the protesters seem to have resonated with some of the public. A strident minority are tired of the burden of restrictions caused by the pandemic. Many of the young people, who lost their jobs because of lockdowns designed to protect their elders, are especially dissatisfied. The truck drivers received verbal and monetary support from abroad. Donald Trump, Fox News and a cacophony of populists say they support them. Others support crowdfunding the cause.

In the face of this confusion, the government of Canada should have drawn a clear distinction between harmful acts and irritating or foolish words. It’s okay to have a peaceful protest; the same is not true for blocking essential roads to prevent people from getting on with their lives. Some of the truck drivers closed the bridge through which 25% of the goods trade between Canada and USA. It took the police six days to get them out. Considering that the disruption to traffic on the bridge must have cost about $350 million a day, such a slowdown was unnecessary.

Precaution

Truck drivers are wrong about the mandatory vaccination at the border. Rules of this kind are a reasonable precaution to slow the spread of a highly contagious, lethal disease. The Government of Canada is right to enforce this law. But truck drivers have every right to express their dissatisfaction. A wise government would listen to their grievances and respond politely, taking their grievances seriously and patiently explaining why Covid-caused restrictions are necessary for now, albeit onerous.

Justin Trudeau did the opposite of that. First, he refused to receive them. So, taking advantage of the fact that some of them were apparently prejudiced, he tried to throw them all outside the bounds of reasonable debate by condemning “the anti-Semitism, the Islamophobia, the racism against blacks, the homophobia and the transphobia that we saw parading in the streets of Ottawa in recent days.” The police already have broad powers to combat disorder. But on February 14th, Trudeau invoked emergency powers under a 34-year-old law that had never been used before. With that, the government could declare the protests illegal and freeze the protesters’ bank accounts without the need for a court order.

hate speech

Meanwhile, his liberal government is working on two troubling changes to Canada’s already illiberal anti-hate speech laws. One would allow the human rights court to impose heavy fines on those accused of using hateful language. In the past, this court has shown a broad understanding of what constitutes hate speech, and defendants would have fewer protections than under criminal law. The other proposed change would allow individuals to take preventive action if they fear a person is about to deliver hate speech.

Both are bad ideas. The Economist has long advocated that freedom of expression be limited only under exceptional circumstances, such as in cases where the speaker intends to incite physical violence. Canada’s laws are already stricter than that, and the country’s unliberal left wants even more stringency. Academics have been suspended or criticized for writing that Canada is “not racist” or for espousing critical views of gender theory.

The proposed amendments would give illiberal activists the legal tools to harass clergy, conservatives, mainstream feminists and many others simply for holding views that the left finds offensive. Worse, they allowed people to be silenced before they even spoke.

Canada is not yet a society divided by bitter rancor. If Trudeau wants to preserve this state of affairs, he had better stop trying to police Canadians’ thoughts. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL

© 2022 THE ECONOMIST NEWSPAPER LIMITED. RIGHTS RESERVED. PUBLISHED UNDER LICENSE. THE ORIGINAL ENGLISH TEXT IS AT WWW.ECONOMIST.COM