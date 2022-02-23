The Marfrig era at BRF

× Disclosure / BRF

Marfrig Global Foods released a material fact in which it communicates to shareholders and the market that it has nominated the slate to compose the new board of directors of BRF. The candidate to preside over the collegiate body is Marcos Molina, with Sergio Rial as his deputy, who left the position of CEO of Santander Brasil.

According to Valor, it is the first time in almost 30 years that the pension funds and the heirs of Attilio Fontana will be outside the board of directors. The election is scheduled for March 28 at a shareholders’ meeting.

“With names like Sergio Rial, the slate proposed by Marfrig wants to leave the conflicts that made history in the BRF board in the past. The idea is to bring together former CEOs, with experience in areas such as agribusiness, retail, marketing and foreign trade, so that the owner of Sadia becomes stronger (…) The executive was largely responsible for changing Molina’s mind. When Rial left Cargill’s global finance and took over the command of the company founded by Molina, Marfrig was living with excessive indebtedness – many thought the business would not survive. In a strategy of financial sanitation, Rial sold assets and instilled in Molina the perception that a commodity business can only work with low debt.”

