The Perseverance rover records after a year on Mars

The Perseverance rover landed on Mars on the day February 18, 2021. During this one year of activity, the equipment developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) set a series of records. Let’s go to them:

Mechanism: we can start by talking about its own structure. Percy, as it was nicknamed, weighs about a ton, making it the heaviest rover to land on Mars.

It is equipped with AutoNav, a software that allows autonomous driving of the vehicle. On February 14, 2022, Percy traveled around 320 meters in a single day using the tool. In this way, he broke the record for the longest distance traveled by a rover on Mars.

Mission: the rover was the first to collect samples of rocky cores from another planet. He is working on Jezero Crater, which housed a lake billions of years ago. The location is ideal for looking for signs of ancient microscopic life.

Percy has already collected six samples of Martian soil, and is expected to obtain two more within the next few weeks. The material, which will be brought to Earth during the campaign Mars Sample Returnwill help scientists date the formation of the crater.

Audiovisual material: early on in its mission, the rover provided Earth with first audio recorded on the Red Planet. In Percy’s recording, it is possible to hear the noises of his own equipment and also the ambient sound of Mars.

Percy is also proving to be a great photographer. So far, more than 10,000 images of the Martian landscape have been recorded.

Ingenuity: the Ingenuity helicopter arrived on Mars within Perseverance. The aerial rover became the first to take off in another atmosphere. It was originally scheduled to fly five times, but has completed 19 flights so far.

Perseverance, in turn, picked up sounds emitted by Ingenuity during its fourth flight. It was the first time that a machine on another planet recorded the sounds produced by another vehicle.

MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment): in April last year, Perseverance managed to produce about five grams of oxygen from the atmosphere of Mars, rich in carbon dioxide. That would be enough for an astronaut to have oxygen for 10 minutes.

The MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment) tool used in the mission is the first prototype oxygen generator to be used on the Red Planet. The experiment could help scientists prepare for future manned missions.