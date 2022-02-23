“There is no chance of death penalty”, says lawyer of Brazilian arrested for trafficking in Thailand

The young Mary Hellen Coelho da Silva, 22, arrested with two other Brazilians for drug trafficking in Thailand, is not at risk of facing death row in the country, according to the lawyer Telêmaco Marrace. The criminalist, along with two lawyers from Pouso Alegre (MG), took over the case of the Brazilian arrested on the 14th, at Bangkok airport.

“In Thailand, this kind of punishment does not apply. [pena de morte] on the type of drug she was taking, which was possibly cocaine. The latest legislation in the country clearly states that only heroin trafficking generates this conviction”, explained Marrace to Uol.

According to the lawyer, Mary Hellen has no criminal record and everything leads to believe that the young woman would have been used as a “mule”, that is, she had no knowledge of what she was carrying in her luggage.

“I believe this girl was hooked. It is the term called “angel fisherman”, that is, the angel fisherman. It is very common for drug dealers to act in clubs and social networks, enticing women in situations of financial or emotional vulnerability. They paint themselves as princes charming, promise worlds and funds and lead these girls into traps. They are the ones who pack the bags,” said Marrace.

Also according to the criminalist, the amount of drugs found in the young woman’s suitcase is not considered high. “It was a small amount of drugs [com ela], only nine and a half kilos. It’s not high by the standards there. I believe she should serve an intermediate sentence, spending a few years in prison, just five,” he told Uol.

remember the case

After learning of the young woman’s arrest, Mary Hellen’s family asked the Brazilian authorities for help to follow up on the case. Mary Hellen and a 27-year-old friend arrived in the Thai capital on a flight from Curitiba (PR). A 24-year-old man disembarked hours later, on another flight from the capital of Paraná.

Airport X-ray staff were suspicious of the contents of the bags and took them for a search. Mary Hellen and her friend’s luggage weighed 20 pounds in a hidden compartment. The other boy carried 6.5 kilos in two suitcases.

In total, the three Brazilians had 15.5 kilos of cocaine in their luggage. The three were arrested and later taken to a Bangkok prison.

Mary Hellen’s family learned of the arrest because the young woman sent an audio through a messaging app asking for help. According to her sister, Mariana Coelho, 24, family members were not aware of the young woman’s involvement with drug trafficking.

According to her, after she got a job at a steakhouse far from home, Mary Hellen began to live alone. The young woman, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, lived with her mother and four siblings in Pouso Alegre (MG).

“She always worked, either as a griller in a hamburger shop, or as a bartender, whatever she came up with. But what happened took everyone by surprise”, said Mary Hellen’s brother-in-law, Anderson Edson de Oliveira Souza, 28 years old.

According to Anderson, the mother is terminally ill due to uterine cancer, which may have influenced her sister-in-law. “We are not classifying her as a saint, we know that drug trafficking is not legal anywhere in the world, but she is Brazilian. She has to answer here. What we expect is that she will be extradited, in the same way that Brazil extradites an Asian, a foreigner commits a crime here,” she said.

