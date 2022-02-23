To decongest prisons, Ecuador will pardon 5,000 inmates | World

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso announced this Tuesday (22) that about 5,000 inmates will be pardoned to reduce overcrowding in prisons where massacres took place with more than 320 deaths in 2021.
“I hope that at least 5,000 prisoners will be released,” the president said in an interview with local journalists.
He added that his plan is “to end overcrowding by the end of the year and thus have a much more favorable environment for security and social rehabilitation work within prisons.”
In Ecuador’s 65 prisons, with a capacity for around 30,000 people, there are around 39,000 prisoners, an excess of 30%. Of the total, 15,000 are yet to be sentenced.
Lasso said it would be the judges who would decide which prisoners could enjoy freedom.
The Executive is also promoting the so-called Public Policy for Social Rehabilitation, which with an initial budget of 27 million dollars will develop plans for work, justice, education, culture, sports, social assistance and human rights for detainees.
Police officers take part in an operation at the Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on September 30, 2021.
In 2021, Ecuadorian penitentiaries were the scene of power struggles between prisoners who are members of gangs linked to drug trafficking. The conflicts left more than 320 dead in some of the worst prison massacres in Latin America.
Lasso said the decree will allow the “pardon to reduce overcrowding in prisons and also to protect many innocent citizens who have committed minor offences, who have made mistakes in their lives, but who cannot be subjected to blackmail and pressure while inmates.”
The Ecuadorian president reaffirmed that the presidential document was agreed with the Constitutional Court and the Public Ministry.
The benefit will apply to prisoners with convictions for robbery, theft, fraud and breach of trust, according to the local press.