Toffoli decides that judges and members of the MP cannot respond for malfeasance in the exercise of their functions | Politics

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Dias Toffoli suspended this Tuesday (22) the possibility that judges and members of the Public Ministry may be framed in the crime of malfeasance for acts performed in the exercise of their office.

Prevarication is a crime against the public administration and occurs when a public official delays or fails to perform an act against the express provision of the law, to satisfy a personal interest or feeling.

Toffoli responded in part to a request from the National Association of Members of the Public Ministry (CONAMP). The entity alleged that the possibility of framing members of the MP in the crime violates the functional independence that is guaranteed by the Constitution.

In his decision, the minister stated that there is “an urgent need to preserve the intangibility of the autonomy and independence of the members of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry in the exercise of their functions”.

“It is imperative that any interpretation of art. 319 of the CP that comes to frame the legal positions of the members of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry — even if they ‘defend minority orientation, in disagreement with other members or social and political actors’ — in mere ‘satisfaction of interest or personal feeling’” , he wrote.

The minister also said that Tuesday’s decision (22) does not remove the possibility of judges and members of the Public Ministry being criminally liable in the face of their performance by acting with intent or fraud on the ethical and legal limits of their functions.

For Toffoli, “as long as the contested interpretation is not blocked, members of the Judiciary and the Public Prosecutor’s Office will be liable for the crime of malfeasance as a result of the mere regular exercise of their core activities, which jeopardizes their own functional independence. of these institutions and the regular functioning of the Democratic State of Law”.

CONAMP also asked the Supreme Court to exclude the possibility of granting measures in the investigation phase without a request or prior manifestation from the Public Ministry. Regarding this second request, Toffoli stated that there is still another action in progress on the subject and that the matter is not urgent.