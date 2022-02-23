‘Took My Friend’ · TV News

Slovenia Marques was not satisfied with the elimination of Brunna Gonçalves from BBB 22. In the early hours of Wednesday (23), the model cried a lot, vented to Lucas Bissoli and did not hide her upset with the affair. Leader of the week, he indicated Ludmilla’s wife to the wall.

“My eye hurts from crying so much. There was a time when I was sure I wouldn’t be able to look at you. I’m so angry with him, he took my friend away”, revealed the student. Lucas countered: “But we knew that from the beginning, right? I really understand if you take someone away… Do what?”.

“I am a person who defends my friends a lot. I defend them more than myself”, claimed the woman from Paraíba. “You can’t go out, no. You’re my safe haven here,” Bissoli said. “Many people are a safe haven for many other people,” Slovenia said.

The miss was annoyed with the attitudes of Gustavo Marsengo, Paulo André Camilo, Arthur Aguiar and Douglas Silva, who celebrated the permanence of colleagues in their group. The capixaba defended the actor, but the young woman did not like it.

“He wanted to break up the group. He must be super happy. It makes me angry… Is the person happy about it? He’s already realized that, when the conversation is a game, I stay very far away from him. I can’t… I don’t know, I’m very angry with people,” she added.

