TRF-5 accepts Ciro Gomes’ appeal and determines annulment of the search and seizure against the former minister – PontoPoder

Per unanimitythe Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region (TRF-5) accepted, this Tuesday (22), a habeas corpus filed for the defense of the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) that asked for the annulment of the search and seizure carried out against the politician in December last year. The pedestrian was the target of “Operation Colosseum”, commanded by the Federal Police (PF), which investigated alleged fraud in the renovation of Arena Castelão, between 2010 and 2013.

Even in the moments of greatest indignation, I never doubted that truth and justice prevailed over arbitrariness, manipulation and arrogance. This decision by the TRF5 honors the Brazilian judiciary. https://t.co/ny5APkSK8x — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) February 22, 2022

In the operation, two of Ciro’s brothers, in this case Senator Cid Gomes (PDT) and Lúcio Gomes, were also targeted. At the time, the former minister attributed the action to an alleged political persecution.

“I have no doubt that this late and unreasonable action has the clear objective of trying to damage my pre-candidate for the presidency of the republic. right after the operation.

Decision

It was precisely this “absence of contemporaneity” between the alleged frauds, which took place between 2010 and 2013, and the search and seizure, determined in 2021, that the magistrates took into account when making the decision.

Rapporteur of the case at TRF-5, judge Rubens Canuto questioned the probability of finding any evidence ten years after the fact under investigation.

According to him, one of the precedents for the adoption of a search and seizure is the “irreparable damage”, when there is some risk of the investigated person “unusing evidence”. “However, in the present case, look at the singularity, the measure was used as a basis for crimes that took place in 2010, but the measure was enacted in 2021, about ten years later,” he said.

Judge Bruno Carra followed the rapporteur’s vote. “The noble rapporteur was happy to point out the temporal distance, which denotes the needlessness of proof of these past facts,” he said. For the magistrate, the operation “placed a wide net to try to snatch anything without an act based on the appropriate justifications for this measure, which is invasive and needs to be well considered”.

The rapporteur’s vote was also followed by federal judge Vladimir Carvalho.

According to André Xerez, one of Ciro Gomes’ defense lawyers, the decision takes effect immediately. “It is possible to appeal to the higher court, but the Court’s decision takes effect immediately,” he said.

Also according to the lawyer, initially, the decision to cancel the search and seizure meets the request of former minister Ciro Gomes. “But the tendency is for the extension of the effects to be required for the other investigated, who, at the discretion of the rapporteur, will accept the request or not”, he points out.

Among those investigated who may benefit from the decision are Ciro’s brothers, Senator Cid Gomes and Secretary of Infrastructure of Ceará, Lúcio Gomes.

PF OPERATION

“Operation Colosseum” carried out 14 search and seizure warrants in Ceará and in three other states to investigate fraud and corruption in the Castelão Arena works, between 2010 and 2013.

According to the PF, there are indications of embezzlement of R$ 11 million paid in cash or electoral donations.

Frauds, demands and payments of bribes to political agents and public servants in bids for interventions made in sports equipment are investigated.