Trump considers Putin’s attitude towards Ukraine ‘intelligent’: ‘Genius’

Former President of the United States spoke about the Russian having recognized the independence of the breakaway regions of Lugansk and Donetsk: ‘Peacemaker’

The former president of U.S, Donald Trumpsaid he considered the Russian president’s decision to be “intelligent”, Vladimir Putinto recognize the independence of the breakaway regions of Lugansk and Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine. “We have a man who is very prepared. I know him very well. Very well. Putin now says: a large part of Ukraine is ‘independent’. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he will come in as a peacemaker,” Trump said, stating that his first reaction after the Russian’s decision was to think: “this is genius.” The republican, who has always acknowledged having a good rapport with the president of Russia, also said that the current situation would never have happened to him in the White House. “I think he sees this opportunity. I knew he always wanted Ukraine, I used to talk to him about it. I told him, ‘You can’t do this, you won’t,’ but I could see that he wanted to. We used to talk at length about it,” said the former president. Trump also predicted that China will follow Russia’s example and try to advance Taiwan. and said there was “no reason” for the Ukraine crisis to get to this point, blaming his successor, the Democrat Joe Biden.

*With EFE