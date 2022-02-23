Truth Social: what is the new social network of Donald Trump, banned from Twitter

Abhishek Pratap

  • James Clayton and Sam Cabral
  • From BBC News in Washington

Truth Social will be run by the former US president's newly created Trump Media & Technology Group

Truth Social, a Twitter-like social media platform owned by former President Donald Trump, has launched on the Apple App Store in the United States.

Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube last year.

Some early users said they had difficulties creating an account on the platform.

Project leader, former congressman Devin Nunes, said the new platform will be fully operational by the end of March.

