Two Black Hawk helicopters crash near ski resort; video – Prism

Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed in the Mineral Basin area near Snowbird early Tuesday morning, officials said. The accident happened on US Forest Service land, about 150 meters from the ski resort property. (see video above).

The accident happened at approximately 9:25 am in the American Fork Canyon, as reported by KUTV 2News. The soldiers involved were part of the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment.

According to Warrant Officer Jared Jones, aviation public affairs officer for the Utah National Guard, the UH-60 helicopters were engaged in mountain winter training when the incident happened. One helicopter lost its blade, which struck the second helicopter’s tail rotor, causing them to crash. One helicopter landed upside down, while the other landed vertically.

Both UH-60s were damaged, Jones said, but the eight-person crew escaped serious injuries.





“It was a blessing that everyone was okay,” Jones said.

“We are grateful that no one was seriously injured thanks to the quick reaction and training of both command pilots,” added Major Matthew Green, Commander of the 2nd GSAB. “Right now, our top priority is taking care of both teams.”

The incident is still under investigation. The Utah National Guard has canceled all training flights until further review so that safety protocols and regulations can be reviewed.

Several people took to social media after the accident to share photos and videos of the accident.

Twitter user @LifterMike93 posted a video of the aftermath. He also captured video before the crash that appears to show the two helicopters flying into the Mineral Basin area.

Another skier, Jani Radebaugh, witnessed the accident.

Later, Radebaugh told KUTV 2News that it was surreal to see this happen.

“At first, you wonder, is this real? Did this really happen?” she said. “That rotor flew very far and away from the cable car, thank God.”

Snowbird Ski Resort closed the Mineral Basin for skiing after the accident, and it was unclear when the area would reopen. Mineral Basin Express and Baldy Express elevators have closed.