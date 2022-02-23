UK, EU and US announce sanctions on Russia; Biden says Putin will keep invasion

Russian president intends to send troops to rebel-controlled regions in Ukraine and justified saying they are ‘peacekeepers’

EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT – 01/31/2022 Western powers fear Putin will decide to invade Ukrainian territory as far as densely populated Kiev



U.S, European Union and United Kingdom announced which economic sanctions they will apply to the Russia this Tuesday, the 22nd, the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognize the independence of the rebel regions of the Ukraine of Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin also declared that he will deploy troops to the two territories as “peace keepers”, which Western powers classify as an invasion of internationally recognized areas as belonging to Ukraine. There are still fears that Russia will decide to advance its troops to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, which would lead to a full-scale conflict as a city of 2.8 million people.

The United States has announced sanctions aimed at hitting the Russian financial system so that the country cannot finance itself through the issuance of debt purchased by Western investors, nor that Russians can buy bonds in the Western market. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, also declared restrictions on two Russian banks, VEB, the public development bank, and PSB, linked to the Defense sector, as well as individuals from the Russian elite, and promised that the sanctions will be greater than those applied in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, which was also Ukrainian territory. The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonannounced that their country would sanction Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank, as well as three individuals, so anyone who wants to do business in the UK cannot do business with these institutions or people.

The European Union has announced sanctions against 27 individuals or companies it believes can finance the Russian state, and European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said at a press conference after the announcement that more measures would be taken against Russia if required. Germany has decided to suspend the licensing of the Russian gas pipeline Nordstream 2, which would carry gas from Russia to German territory via the Baltic Sea. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters the move was a response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. The pipeline was completed in September and Putin said the facility was ready to operate as early as December. However, authorization from the German government was still lacking. Natural gas is one of Russia’s main exports and Europe is the main consumer; the pipeline not being opened could cause problems for the German economy as well as the Russian one.

However, Biden stated that Russia is planning for a larger invasion. “We think Putin will go further. This is the beginning of a Russian invasion, which is creating an argument for taking more territory by force. There are over 170,000 troops around Ukraine. Russian troops in Belarus have tanks and missiles in addition to ships. Russia is increasing its blood supply, and nobody does that unless they are planning a war,” Biden declared during a speech at the White House. Trump said the United States and allies were still willing to seek diplomatic solutions to the crisis “if Russia is serious.” Moscow demands that Ukraine never be accepted into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military alliance that was founded to oppose the Soviet Union in the Cold War. Putin considers that NATO is a threat to Russian territory and that Ukraine, due to its border and strong historical, cultural and linguistic ties with Russia, is part of its zone of influence and should not join the alliance.