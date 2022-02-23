Ukraine announces deployment of reservists to army – News

the president of UkraineVolodmyr Zelensky announced this Tuesday (22) the mobilization of reservists to complement the country’s Armed Forces in the fight against pro-Russian militias in the Donbass region amid the military threat from the neighboring country itself.

“We must improve the combat readiness of Ukrainian troops for any change in the operational situation,” Zelensky said in a speech. The president explains that the training exercises for the reservists who will compose the territorial defense units will be carried out “soon”.

The Ukrainian president ordered the number of members of these units to be increased to 2 million, which would also include hunters and rangers.





Zelensky said that for the time being there was “no need for a general mobilization” of the population, as the pro-Russian militias did last Saturday (19) when they summoned all men of legal age.

Zelensky also ruled out an all-out war with Russia, rejecting the imposition of martial law in Donbass despite Russia’s recognition of the independence of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday asked the Senate authorization to send troops abroadthat is, to Donbass, with the declared aim of “pacifying” the territory.

Zelensky, who considered this recognition a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, did not announce the severing of diplomatic ties with Moscow, something he said this morning he would seriously consider and that some politicians are urging him to do.





The Ukrainian president also announced an “economic patriotism” program that includes various stimulus measures to support local businesses, which he has urged to stay in Ukraine and defend the economy, as well as create jobs.

“Our goal is to achieve economic independence, especially in the field of energy,” he declared.

Zelensky lamented the fact that the West had not adopted pre-emptive sanctions against Russia before it recognized the breakaway republics. However, Kiev praised decisions such as Germany’s suspension of certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.



