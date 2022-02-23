Ukraine asks Western countries for more weapons against Russia – News

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that Western countries should step up arms shipments to Ukraine to help it resist an invasion by Russia.

“This morning I sent a letter to the British Foreign Secretary asking for additional defensive weapons for Ukraine,” Kuleba told a news conference at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, adding that he would also ask the United States for them.

“We will mobilize the whole world to get everything we need to strengthen our defensive capacity,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as “republics”, in an agreement that also provides for defending these groups in the Ukrainian region of Donbas.





The Ukrainian minister also reported that he “made an appeal to the European Union to put aside any doubts, reluctance and all the skepticism that exists in European capitals and promise Ukraine a future membership”.

While he applauded Germany’s “strong” decision to suspend the Russian-German gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 after Moscow recognized breakaway territories in Ukraine as independent, Kuleba called for “tougher sanctions”.

“Putin’s calculation was that his decision would have no consequences. And in the absence of punishment, the urge for aggression increases,” he said.





Putin on Tuesday asked the upper house of parliament to authorize the deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine, request that was accepted a few hours later.

It was not revealed when this Russian military deployment would take place, but it raises fears of a far-reaching war, as Russia has tens of thousands of military personnel present on Ukraine’s borders.



