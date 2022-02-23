Ukraine crisis: what is fact and what is questionable in Putin’s speech

Reality Check Team

In a lengthy televised speech at the Kremlin, Putin sought to justify his actions by making a series of allegations about Ukraine.

Putin: “The so-called civilized world… prefers to ignore it as if there was no such horror, this genocide to which nearly four million people are being subjected”

Putin was talking about the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, saying Russian-speaking inhabitants are being subjected to “genocide” – a term that has been used before and repeated on Russian state television.

The United Nations Genocide Convention, ratified by 152 countries, including Russia, defines genocide as “acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”.

Examples include the massacres in Rwanda and Srebrenica (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the document says.

But there is no evidence of genocide in eastern Ukraine.

The UN says states “sometimes characterize certain incidents or periods of violence as genocide”, but these “characterizations cannot be treated as authoritarian or determinant”.

Putin’s speech was called “ridiculous” by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

However, there is ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The UN estimates that between 14,200 and 14,400 people were killed in eastern Ukraine between 2014 and the end of 2021, including:

at least 3,404 civilians

4,400 members of the Ukrainian forces

6,500 members of armed groups

Up to 39,000 people were injured, including between 7,000 and 9,000 civilians.

And in 2018, the International Crisis Group found that around 600,000 people – on both sides – lived in places at risk “where they are exposed daily to bombings, landmines and strict restrictions on the right to come and go and to services. basics”.

Putin: “There have already been statements that Ukraine will create its own nuclear weapons… Ukraine in fact still has Soviet nuclear technologies and the means to develop such weapons”

At a security conference for world leaders last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “We don’t have these weapons.”

Ukraine – which had the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal during the Cold War – gave up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s in exchange for security guarantees from the US, UK and Russia.

And it currently does not have the capability to fire nuclear weapons from the air or nuclear warheads that can be launched by missiles, according to defense experts.

Last year, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrey Melnyk, suggested that if Ukraine could not join NATO, it might have to reconsider disposing of its nuclear arsenal.

And that issue has become more prominent after the conflict that erupted in eastern Ukraine and the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

But the Ukrainian government did not mention its intention to return to having nuclear weapons, and the country’s military strategy published last year does not mention the acquisition of such weapons.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told the BBC it saw no signs in Ukraine “of diversion of nuclear material, which is intended for peaceful activities, for other purposes”.

Putin: “Corruption, which is undoubtedly a challenge and a problem for many countries, including Russia, has acquired some kind of special character in Ukraine”

Russia is the lowest ranked European country in Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index.

It ranks 136th out of 180 countries worldwide, while Ukraine ranks 122nd.

Ukraine’s performance has improved significantly over the past decade, according to the organization.

But Ilia Shumanov of Transparency International Russia says: “Russia’s score… reflects the lack of positive systemic change in the anti-corruption field.”

Putin: “More than 60,000 doctors and other health professionals have left the country during the pandemic”

This claim appears to be based on a report published in March 2021 by the Razumkov Center, a Ukrainian research firm, which says: “According to experts, since the beginning of 2020, 66,000 doctors and healthcare professionals have left Ukraine.”

As of February 2021, about 34,000 of them were doctors registered with the Ukrainian health system who had resigned since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Ukraine’s former health minister, Maksym Stepanov.

A doctor in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, earns the equivalent of R$116,000 a year, according to the Economic Research Institute, compared to the equivalent of R$309,000 a year in neighboring Poland.

No official statistics pinpoint which countries Ukrainian doctors work in – but health insurance companies report rapid growth in the number of people wanting to work in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.