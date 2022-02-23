Ukraine starts recruiting reservists, asks its citizens to leave Russia | World

2 of 3 A tank is seen on a street outside Donetsk, Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two separatist regions in the east of the country following recognition of its independence — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko /Reuters

A tank is seen on a street outside Donetsk, Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two separatist regions in the east of the country following recognition of its independence.