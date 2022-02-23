Ukraine starts recruiting reservists, asks its citizens to leave Russia | World

Ukraine began on Wednesday (23) to recruit reservists aged between 18 and 60, after a decree by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Armed Forces said, which also reported that a soldier was killed after bombings by pro-Russian separatists, in the east of the country.
The service period for reservists is one year. There is still no information on the number of people who responded to the call.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President of Ukraine — Photo: Andreas Gebert/Reuters
Zelensky announced on Tuesday (22) the special recruitment of reservists, but ruled out a general mobilization.
The Ukrainian president also said that he is still looking for diplomatic solutions to the crisis, however, he said that Ukraine will not cede any territory to Russia.
Addressing the nation, Zelensky also announced a program of “economic patriotism,” which includes encouraging local production and tax cuts on the value-added of gasoline.
A tank is seen on a street outside Donetsk, Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two separatist regions in the east of the country following recognition of its independence.
Ukrainians must leave Russia
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry urged its citizens to leave Russia quickly, because a possible invasion could reduce consular assistance.
“The ministry advises Ukrainian citizens not to travel to Russia and those already in Russia to leave the territory immediately,” a statement said.
Ukrainian soldiers reported on social media on Wednesday that one soldier was killed and six wounded after shelling by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours.
According to the military, the separatists continue to violate the ceasefire.
On Facebook, the military reported 96 bombings by separatists, against 84 the day before. According to the publication, the separatists used heavy artillery, mortars and Grad rockets.
Ukraine has accused Russia of provoking violence, using it as a pretext to formally recognize the country’s east as independent and move Russian troops to the region, precipitating a crisis that the West fears could trigger a major war.
Map shows scenery of Ukraine and Russia — Photo: g1