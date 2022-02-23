Ukrainian military is killed; Government calls reservists

Ukrainian military said today that one soldier was killed and six wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

According to them, 96 incidents of bombings by separatists were recorded in one day. Separatist forces used heavy artillery, mortars and Grad rocket systems, according to the military.

As tensions escalate, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced a plan to mobilize reservists starting today. The mobilization involves reservists aged between 18 and 60 for a maximum period of one year, the Ukrainian army said. Ukraine has nearly 200,000 reservists and 250,000 active-duty military personnel.

Ukraine has asked its citizens to leave Russia

Today, the Ukrainian foreign ministry asked its citizens to leave Russia quickly, because a possible invasion could reduce consular assistance.

Ukraine’s parliament passed a package of sanctions against 351 Russians. The measures include targets for parliamentarians who have supported recognition of the independence of two separatist-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine and the deployment of Russian troops there.

The sanctions impose restrictions, which include preventing those sanctioned from entering Ukraine and preventing their access to assets, capital, property and business licenses. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council is expected to impose the sanctions after a vote.

Ukrainian lawmakers also passed a first-reading bill that would give the country’s residents permission to carry firearms and act in self-defense. “The adoption of this law is entirely in the interest of the state and society,” the bill’s authors said in a note, adding that the law was necessary due to “the threats and dangers existing to Ukraine’s citizens”.

Putin says Russian demands are ‘non-negotiable’

Putin said today that he will not budge in his demands in the crisis facing several Western countries, which raises fears of an invasion of Ukraine despite the accumulation of international sanctions.

“The interests and security of our citizens are non-negotiable for us,” he declared in a short televised speech on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Yesterday, Russia approved agreements with Ukrainian separatists, which provide for the deployment of a “peacekeeping” force to the neighboring country, that is, authorization for a military operation in Ukraine.

The fear of a military escalation on the doorstep of the EU (European Union) is growing, as this gesture came after Putin recognized, on Monday, the independence of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine: the self-proclaimed ‘republics’ of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Although Putin raises doubts about the timetable for sending troops to the east, the Russian intervention already has a legal framework after the ratification on Tuesday of the agreements with the separatists, especially in the military sphere.

For US President Joe Biden, this means “the beginning of an invasion”.

Russia, which has sent 150,000 troops to the border with Ukraine, is demanding that the neighboring country never be admitted as a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and also a “demilitarization” of Kiev, as well as territorial concessions to pro-professional separatists. -Russia. The demands were rejected by Western countries.

where is ukraine Image: UOL

Ukraine imposes state of emergency

Ukraine will impose a state of emergency on all its territory, except for the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where the measure has been in place since 2014, Oleksiy Danilov, the country’s top security official, said today. He said the state of emergency would last for 30 days and could be extended for another 30.

Danilov also said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had not discussed the development of nuclear weapons, something Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said posed a strategic threat to Russia.

Various sanctions

Despite the adverse scenario and the diminishing possibilities of peaceful resolution, Biden stressed that “it is still possible to avoid the worst”, while denouncing the beginning of the invasion.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected a “major Russian attack” on Ukraine.

Western countries passed the first sanctions after recognizing the separatists’ independence. The conflict between the insurgents and the Ukrainian authorities has lasted eight years and has resulted in more than 14,000 deaths.

Germany has decided to suspend the authorization of the gigantic Nord Stream II gas pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to the European country.

Biden also announced a “first series” of sanctions aimed at preventing Moscow from getting Western funds to pay off its sovereign debt.

The European Union, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom have also released sanctions.

The EU’s punitive measures are mainly directed against Russian banks and some MPs. At the moment, sanctions are cautious and lower than those announced in the event of an invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who yesterday called for arms and guarantees about his membership of the European Union, also mentioned the possibility of breaking diplomatic relations with Moscow.

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss considers it “very likely” that Putin will decide to invade Ukraine and take Kiev.

“We think it is very likely that it will carry out the project of fully invading Ukraine,” Truss told Sky News.

On the front line in eastern Ukraine, separatists in Lugansk announced on Wednesday the death of a fighter, shot by a Ukrainian sniper, according to insurgents.

The rebels also announced the death of a civilian during a night bombing.

* With AFP and Reuters