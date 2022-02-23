understand how they affect health

Calcium is an essential mineral for healthy teeth and bones. It is easily found in foods such as broccoli, cabbage, milk and dairy products among others. But it turns out that there are foods that affect the absorption of this nutrient. Let’s understand why.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the daily dose of calcium consumption for an adult is approximately 1000 milligrams per day, which may be different depending on the conditions and needs of each individual.

The influence of dietary habits on calcium absorption

To ensure the preservation of health, it is necessary to pay attention to the food chosen daily. This means that eating habits influence the absorption of calcium and other nutrients.

The mineral works by strengthening bones, teeth, muscles, clotting and blood pH levels. So, it needs to be part of the diet.

Foods that prevent calcium absorption

In the list of foods that hinder the absorption of calcium are:

Coffee;

Soda;

Salt.

Coffee is a drink that goes down very well after meals, to cheer up and take away that common sleepiness during the digestive process. However, excess caffeine causes the release of calcium in the urine, that is, much of the calcium consumed is not ingested by metabolism, being eliminated.

Another calcium inhibiting food is soda. This is because it is composed of substances that act negatively on our body. It contains artificial dyes and compounds, as well as a high phosphorus content, which makes calcium absorption difficult.

Finally, the food that also prevents the absorption of the mineral is salt. It also increases the elimination of calcium in the urine.

All these foods hinder health and are harmful when consumed in excess, cause serious problems and increase the risk of disease. For more information and clarification of doubts, seeking professional help is the most appropriate.