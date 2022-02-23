Understand in seven points why Putin decided to act against Ukraine – International

THE crisis in ukraine began to escalate in mid-November 2021, and since December, the United States has announced that a Russian invasion of the neighboring country is “imminent”. Tensions intensified this week as Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that could serve as a pretext for the entry of Russian troops into the country.

Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine are not new and date back to the end of the Cold War. But a series of recent events, including internal crises, expanding spheres of influence and pro-democracy uprisings, help to explain why Putin chose this moment to step up again against his neighbor.

1. The vision of “one people”

In a speech to the nation this Monday, 21, Putin made a point of challenging Ukraine’s status as a sovereign nation. “Ukraine has never had a tradition of a genuine state,” he said, adding that modern Ukraine “was entirely created by communist Russia” and crediting Vladimir Lenin with “authorship” of the country.

The “one people” speech, which shares the same history – Ukraine is a former Soviet republic – has been used by the Russian president for years. “Putin stated during Viktor Yanukovych’s 2004 election campaign that he considered Russia and Ukraine as one people, linked by religion, culture and language”, explains professor of Russian and Eastern European History at the University of Alberta David Marples. “He has repeated the sentiment several times since then and does not recognize Ukraine’s independence or the validity of a Ukrainian state.”

With the rapprochement between Ukraine and the United States, Putin has been investing in the idea that the neighboring country is a “younger brother”, “deviated” by the West and for which it is worth fighting, aiming at a “family” reintegration.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What started as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

2. Expansion of NATO

The Ukrainian interest in joining NATO has been pointed out as the main cause of the crisis. For Ekaterina Chimiris, PhD in Political Science and member of the Russian think tank Russian International Affairs Council, however, this possible candidacy is not the only reason for the conflict. “Additional reasons are NATO expansion into other countries and additional native NATO forces near our borders,” she says.

Created in 1949 with the aim of promoting collective security against Soviet Union, the alliance was initially composed only of Western countries. Beginning in 1999, however, NATO began to expand into central and eastern Europe, a move Russia sees as a threat to its hegemony in the region.

In 2008, the alliance promised that two former Soviet republics – Georgia and Ukraine – would one day be accepted as members, infuriating the Russian state. Ukraine’s bid became official in 2018, although there is no guarantee that the merger will happen anytime soon. On the contrary, France and Germany have opposed accession in the past – largely seeking not to create friction with Russia – and the nations have cited lingering corruption problems and a weak rule of law as reasons for not including Ukraine in the alliance.

3. The Zelensky factor

Russia’s relationship with the two most recent Ukrainian presidents may also help explain the crisis, argues Marples.

Sworn in after the 2013-2014 civil uprisings, Petro Poroshenk based his campaign on the “nation, church and army” tripod, an overtly hostile stance towards Moscow, he explains. He also reportedly ignored Ukraine’s commitment to the 2015 Minsk Accords, failing to grant autonomy to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions recognized by the Russian president this week.

And while his defeat was viewed positively by Moscow, the newly elected president, Volodmyr Zelensky, decided to continue the policies of its predecessor. He has also cracked down on Russian supporters inside his country, shut down a popular pro-Russian website, and placed the main pro-Russian political figure, Viktor Medvedchuk, under house arrest.

4. Threats in the backyard

The threat to Ukraine is also an attempt to reverse an anti-Russian trend among Moscow’s neighbors, argues Marples.

In Belarus, protesters gathered in massive protests against the president Alexander Lukashenko, Putin’s ally, while the dictator’s main rival, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, traveled around Europe asking for support from Western countries. In late 2021, the government of Kazakhstan, led by another Russian ally, Nursultan Nazarbayev, also faced major upheavals. And while neither movement has achieved any success, Putin is not unaware that there is great discontent in both states. He attributes the instability to Western interference.

5. Internal crises

Putin faces his own internal issues. Russia has tried to show strength during the covid-19 pandemic, seeking to lead the race for vaccines, but the drug developed in the country has made little progress in the world. In addition, Russia was one of the countries hardest hit by the disease, despite efforts to mask some of this data.

The economy also comes into play. “Putin planned constitutional changes to stay in power indefinitely. But Russia it is a nuclear weapons power with a mighty army that cannot compete economically as a great power. Its economy is based on non-renewable resources and its GDP is about half that of the State of California”, explains Marples. “Thus, cyclical economic crises, caused by the rise and fall of gas and oil prices, are inevitable and undermine Putin’s popularity. A foreign policy success could lessen these problems at home, is a policy often used by dictatorial leaders.”

6. Popular approval

In 2021, trust in Putin dropped to its lowest level since 2012, according to data from the Levada Center, an independent Russian research organization. At the time, the study found that 53% of respondents trusted the Russian leader, up from 71% in September 2017.

Putin’s approval ratings have been lowered by a series of unpopular measures, including a sweeping pension overhaul in 2019, as well as a stagnant Russian standard of living, which has fallen to levels not seen since 2012.

For professor at the Aleksanteri Institute – Finnish Center for Russian and Eastern European Studies Vladimir Gel’man, this question is relevant. “Certainly, the international conflict and pro-Kremlin mobilization is considered a plausible solution to important domestic factors related to Putin’s decline in popularity for the upcoming 2024 presidential election,” he says. “Certainly the international conflict and the pro-Kremlin mobilization are considered a plausible solution to this problem. The Kremlin would like to repeat the experience of 2014, when Putin’s approval rating soared after the annexation of Crimea.”

Trust in Putin soared in 2015, a year after the annexation, reaching nearly 80%, according to a Levada survey.

Ekaterina Chimiris says that a war at this time might not contribute positively to Putin’s image domestically. “Of course, for most Russians, real war is absolutely unacceptable,” she says. However, she explains, having a strong army that protects the countries around Russia is also important for the Russian people. “Russia is now considered the protector. In simple words, we thought: ‘Our country is very strong. Our country is very strong because we have this army and we have the potential to protect our borders, but we are not invaders or anything like that,” she explains.

7. Demonstration of strength

But experts point out that Putin’s main motivation at the moment is the show of force against Western powers, in an effort with both international and domestic ends.

“Russia’s main objective now is to somehow show that we still have this superpower capability. That we still have our voice in the world arena and that no one can make rules for us. Just as we are not going to make new rules for the world”, says Chimiris.

She explains that the Western narrative, especially in the press, is seen as an aggressive force for Russia, especially when this narrative is expanded to include all NATO countries together. “The West, as a collective actor, is a threat in the Russian view. Russia is very insulted by the aggressive speeches of Western politicians that we only produce propaganda, nationalism and so on. The main values ​​for Russians today is our historical legacy about the second world war and the so-called Russian world and the use of the Russian language in the closest countries. This is very important for us.”

The timing for the show of force seems ideal, against a backdrop of weakened Western nations. “(US President Joe) Biden came to power with high expectations, but he has a very weakened term in office at the beginning of his second year. This changes the calculation of who wants to face the US, explains Vinicius Rodrigues Vieira, professor of International Relations at Faap. “One of the potential reasons (for the invasion at this moment) would be precisely to take advantage of the moment of fragility of the American president, fragility that Putin can even increase.”

The teacher also recalls that the departure of Angela Merkel of the German chancellery facilitates this move by Putin, as the new chancellor, Olaf Scholz tends to act more peacefully with these actions – Olaf met with Biden and later with Putin in the same week trying to defuse tensions.

O United Kingdom it also faces its own internal tensions, with an economy reeling and Boris Johnson in the hot seat after parties during the lockdown. And France this year goes through elections that invariably become the focus of the country’s politicians. “On the western side, it’s a perfect storm for someone who is very resourceful, from the point of view of international diplomacy, like Putin, to do this type of action”, says Vieira.