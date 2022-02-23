Understand the beef between Pedro Scooby and Jessilane at BBB 22 | BBB22

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, 2/22, Jessilane and Pedro Scooby started a very long discussion to clarify the relationship they have been having in the house since the beginning of the game. So many details were put in during the DR of the two, that a lot of people didn’t understand how it all started. This puzzle looks confusing, but the #RedeBBB is here to help you understand everything! 🧩😋

Come and understand everything that has happened in the beef between Jessi and Scooby!

At the Open House Party, Jessilane decided to talk to Douglas Silva, who was the Leader of the week, about considering him as an option for votes and whether she would be an option for him. The actor reassured the biology teacher with the following sentence: “Us for us”.

After this moment, Douglas commented with Pedro Scooby the situation:

Douglas Silva talks to Pedro Scooby about Jessilane: ‘I said you are not my vote’

Replaced lead doesn’t hurt? 😬

Pedro Scooby and Jessilane exchanged vows at the first Paredão. Remember 👇👇

First Wall of BBB 22: Jessilane votes for Pedro Scooby and Paulo André

First Wall of BBB 22: Pedro Scooby votes for Jessilane and Eliezer

This Game of Discord…

In the third week, in the Discordia Game, Pedro Scooby gave the “influenceable” label to Jessilane using her situation with Douglas Silva as an argument. For him, the sister found in the actor a shoulder to cry on, to vent, but then acted differently. The teacher had given the “hide the game” sign to the actor in the dynamic.

BBB 22 Discord Game: Pedro Scooby delivers plates to Arthur Aguiar and Jessilane

The next day, the biologist commented that she was upset with Scooby, not because of the plate she received, but because of the conversation they had after the Game of Discord.

Jessilane says she is upset with Pedro Scooby at BBB 22

In the fourth week, the biology teacher voted again for Pedro Scooby. The surfer, in turn, voted for Linn da Quebrada, his sister’s ally in the game.

BBB 22’s fourth wall: Jessilane votes for Pedro Scooby

Game of Discord and more fire in the playground! 🔥

BBB 22 Discord Game: Pedro Scooby delivers necklace to Paulo André and Jessilane

In the dynamics of last Monday, 2/21, Scooby handed Jessilane the medal for “No way wins”, and the sister didn’t even wait for the Discord Game to end to question the surfer’s arguments.

Jessilane counters Pedro Scooby after receiving a necklace in the Game of Discord

And the matter continued to yield…

After being advised by Linn da Quebrada to talk to Scooby, Jessi tried to chat with the surfer this Tuesday, 2/22, to settle. But the conversation was not easy and the two continued without being able to adjust the needles.

Jessilane assures: ‘DG was never an option for me to vote’

Pedro Scooby on Jessilane: ‘Your opinion is always based behind Lina’s opinion’

Pedro Scooby on strategy exposed by Jessilane, on BBB 22: ‘This never existed’

The surfer left the conversation saying that the sister was victimizing herself. Jessilane, on the other hand, left the conversation crying and commented to Linn da Quebrada: “What a hate”.

Later, Scooby went back to looking for Jessi trying to reconcile with his sister: “I don’t want to see you angry”, he said. The conversation paid off and the Biology teacher took advantage of the conversation to ask the brother not to talk about the situation with Douglas Silva anymore: “Don’t use the situation between me and the DG anymore”.

Pedro Scooby tries to reconcile with his sister: ‘I don’t want to see you angry’

In conversation with Pedro Scooby, Jessilane asks: ‘Don’t use the situation between me and the DG anymore’

Has peace finally been sealed? We look forward to the unfolding of this story! 👀

