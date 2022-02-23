Understand the differences between migraine and headache

Few people know, but there are more than 200 types of headache and for doctors none of them should be considered normal, no matter how and when it occurs. Of the many factors capable of triggering headache (technical term for headache), the main ones are: excess painkillers and emotional problems, such as depression and anxiety.

At headaches by tension, which are the most common and which cannot be considered migraine, are usually mild or moderate and on both sides of the head. It is common to report a feeling of pressure in the skull by people who have this type of headache.

THE migraine, on the other hand, is a type of headache in which people commonly report feeling a throbbing pain on only one side of the head, with varying intensities from medium to severe. It can be accompanied by other symptoms, such as the following:

Nausea;

Visual change;

Numbness in the face;

Dizziness;

vomiting;

Acute sensitivity to sound, light, touch and smell.

Most migraine victims are women, with an incidence three times higher in them. In addition, in the chronic form of the disease, with 15 attacks or more per month, men account for only 15% of those affected.

In addition to the causes mentioned above, this acute pain can have several triggers, varying from person to person, ranging from insomnia, lack of sufficient water intake, to an unbalanced diet.

As it can even be disabling, it is very important for migraine sufferers to try to prevent attacks. Among the non-drug practices that can help are physical exercises and changes in eating habits, paying attention to understand if the crises usually come after the ingestion of something specific.

It is also recommended to seek medical attention, as there are other therapies, such as botox and monoclonal antibodies, that can help. In consultation with the specialist, you will also be able to see how to make the proper use of analgesics for when you have severe pain.