Understand why the Brazilian stock market is rising, even with the crisis between Russia and Ukraine – Economy

international crises, such as the current one involving Russia and Ukraineoften lead to high volatilities in the financial marketwith falls in Stock Exchanges. But this is not what has been seen in Brazil. O Ibovespathe main index of B3, started the year below 105 thousand points. It reached 102,000 in early January. But, after that, it started a sequence of highs: this Tuesday, the 22nd, the index was around 113 thousand points, up just over 1% at 1 pm, despite all the confusion in Eastern Europe.

One of the main explanations for this performance is the foreign investor, who has been placing a strong bet on the Brazilian stock exchange. In the year to February 18, the balance of foreign capital inflows at B3 has already reached R$ 55 billion – in the whole of last year, this balance was R$ 70 billion, a record number.

For experts, this outside money has come after “bargains” on the stock market. The assessment is that Brazilian companies have lost a lot of value in recent years, in the midst of the successive crises in the country’s economy. “Brazil has had a bad performance for more than a decade,” he said. Carlos Carvalho Juniorfounding partner of Kínitro Capital.

For the chief economist at Trafalgar Investimentos, Guilherme Loureirowhat explains this scenario is the fact that the American stock exchanges are expensive, the European ones with high risk due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the Chinese one still suffering from the real estate crisis.

An important point in favor of the Brazilian stock exchange is the fact that it has large commodity companies among the largest ‘blue chips’. THE Petrobras has benefited from the price of Petroleum up (on Tuesday, the barrel of Brent was approaching US$ 100). Ore has also had a positive performance, directly benefiting the OK – despite the price having retreated this month, it still accumulates a high of more than 12% in the year.

For Carvalho Junior, in addition to the good time for the commodities, there is also a pessimism with technology companies. This is because this sector works with long deadlines and higher risk projects. Thus, investors tend to endorse these companies when there is no prospect of raising interest rates, that is, when they know that money will not get more expensive – which is not the case now. The moment today is to bet on more traditional segments, such as Brazilians, he says.

Second Guilherme Loureirochief economist at Trafalgar Investments, investments here have been more of a tactical decision in the face of a complex global scenario. “It’s a window of opportunity.” For him, the calm in the domestic market should last until May, when the discussions about the economic agenda of the next government will be on the agenda.