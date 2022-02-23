US announces economic sanctions against Russia but rules out military action in Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on US announces economic sanctions against Russia but rules out military action in Ukraine 0 Views

  • Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches
  • From BBC News Brazil in Washington

Putin talks to Biden in December 2021

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Putin spoke a few times with Joe Biden, without reaching an agreement

In a speech on Tuesday afternoon (22/2), US President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Russia from Vladimir Putin, after the Kremlin recognized the independence of two Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, and announced that would send what he described as “peace troops” to the area on Monday.

On Tuesday, Putin received a positive signal from the Russian parliament to send additional troops to the area.

The new events represent an escalation of tension in the region, which began late last year, when the Kremlin stationed numerous troops on the border with Ukraine.

According to Biden, the Russian military movement in the Ukrainian region is the “beginning of an invasion”. “Who in God’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new self-proclaimed countries?”, asked the American president in the speech, in which he also said that Putin “distorts history” and “has no real interest in dialogue.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

US Secretary of State cancels meeting with Russian foreign minister over Ukraine situation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken By Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis WASHINGTON (Reuters) – …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved