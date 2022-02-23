US announces economic sanctions against Russia but rules out military action in Ukraine

Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches

In a speech on Tuesday afternoon (22/2), US President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Russia from Vladimir Putin, after the Kremlin recognized the independence of two Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, and announced that would send what he described as “peace troops” to the area on Monday.

On Tuesday, Putin received a positive signal from the Russian parliament to send additional troops to the area.

The new events represent an escalation of tension in the region, which began late last year, when the Kremlin stationed numerous troops on the border with Ukraine.

According to Biden, the Russian military movement in the Ukrainian region is the “beginning of an invasion”. “Who in God’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new self-proclaimed countries?”, asked the American president in the speech, in which he also said that Putin “distorts history” and “has no real interest in dialogue.

“Russia has taken supplies of blood bags and medical equipment to a position on the border. You don’t need blood unless you plan to start a war,” Biden said.

Biden’s economic sanctions hit two Russian financial institutions – VEB and PSB banks, including 42 subsidiaries – and prevent new Russian public debt from trading on the market.

“This means that we cut Russia’s government off from Western finance. Russia can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade its new debt on American and European markets,” Biden said.

Biden recalled that these are tougher measures than those taken in 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Until yesterday, the White House had been cautious in adopting the term “invasion” – mentioning only “a flagrant violation of international commitments”, as Russian military forces have already been in the Donatsk and Luhansk areas since 2014 as well.

This explains why, initially, the US government announced a ban on new investment, trade and financing by Americans in the two breakaway regions, but did not direct any measures directly to the Kremlin.

But just Tuesday morning, Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer told CNN that “an invasion is an invasion, and that’s what’s going on.” With that, he signaled the shift in understanding that would come this afternoon with Biden.

By changing his mind, the US president can use part of a package of measures in preparation since late last year to punish Putin – and what Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has called “the mother of all sanctions” for its alleged ability to shake up the Russian economy.

According to Biden, the actions against Russia today are only “the first installment” of the sanctions.

The fact that not all measures were applied, however, signals that the Americans still believe there is a path to diplomacy or to minimizing the possibilities of a bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“It is still possible to avoid the worst case scenario,” Biden said, stressing, however, that “we still believe that Russia is ready to go much further in launching a massive military attack against Ukraine.”

The new US sanctions join actions that European governments also took on Tuesday. German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday the interruption of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline certification process, which is ready but not yet in operation.

Despite this, an increase in the cost of fuel should already be felt by Europeans, who largely depend on Russia to supply themselves with the product.

Commenting on the measure, former Russian president and current vice-president of the country’s Security Council, Dimitri Medvedev, quipped: “Well, welcome to the brave new world where Europeans will very soon pay 2,000 euros for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas!”. In September 2021, 1,000 cubic meters of gas cost around 800 euros.

Biden acknowledged the costs of the fuel sanctions, and said he and his allies were fighting to make their impact fall on Russia, not the American or European people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three billionaires. The prime minister said Russia’s actions amounted to a “new invasion” of the country after the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol in 2014.

Johnson told lawmakers the UK must now “prepare for a protracted crisis” and that the “first wave” of sanctions would be extended if the situation worsens.

Russian banks targeted by British sanctions are Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank (which reportedly owns 70% of Russian defense contracts) and Black Sea Bank.

“What (Putin) is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia,” Johnson said, predicting the country would reach “pariah status” if further military action takes place in Ukraine.

Together, the European Union announced sanctions on the 351 representatives of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, which approved the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk: they are all banned from traveling to the European bloc and their investments in the area have been frozen. Putin, however, was not punished.

No US and Western Allied Military Actions in Ukraine

While expressing solidarity with Ukraine, sending state-of-the-art weapons and resources to the country, and imposing economic sanctions against Russia, the US and Western countries have already made it clear that they do not intend to bail out Ukrainians with troops.

“We have no intention of fighting Russia,” Biden said in Tuesday’s speech, ruling out the possibility of sending US troops into Ukraine.

Less than a month ago, Biden had already stated that there would be no chance that he would send the US Army to the area even to rescue citizens of his own country in the event of an armed conflict in the region, as the confrontation between US soldiers and Russian soldiers, according to the US president, it would mean a “new world war”.

The two countries have a powerful nuclear arsenal, which kept them in a military tension for decades in the last century, in the cold war.

Biden’s stance also reflects popular opinion among US citizens that the US has engaged in wars with high human and financial costs, and disconnected from the country’s “national interest”.

The Democrat was elected in 2020 promising to end the war in Afghanistan, the longest in American history. Biden delivered on his promise in August last year in a way that his own allies considered botched: The quick takeover of the Afghan government by the extremist Islamist Taliban led to a rush by the army and US citizens to evacuate the country, and sparked scenes of pain and despair, as when Afghans clung to the fuselage of a flying American military plane.

“I have no doubt that the Russians wouldn’t be on the Ukrainian border with 100,000 more troops if we hadn’t signaled to the rest of the world that we were getting out of Afghanistan and going home,” Senator Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republicans, said a week ago. in the Senate.

For McConnell, the Russians decided to “flex their military muscles” in the face of the loss of American position in the region. The senator is a supporter of tough sanctions against Putin.

Biden, however, has strengthened the US military position in Eastern Europe, sending more US troops to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) bases in Poland and Romania.

On Tuesday, it was also announced the deployment of more US troops to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

“We want to send a clear message that the United States, along with our allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory and fulfill the commitments we have made to NATO allies,” Biden said.

Ukraine is not part of NATO, and therefore could not be militarily defended by the military alliance, but Biden promises to react militarily if any of the NATO countries in the area are attacked by the Russians.

Part of Putin’s demands to avoid military escalation in the region was precisely that the US and its allies guarantee that Ukraine would never be admitted to NATO membership – which they refused to do, although there is currently no prediction that this will happen.

Putin sees NATO’s expansion in eastern Europe, which has accelerated in recent years, as a direct threat to the security of Russian territory and says that Russia has been repeatedly mistreated in the international arena since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991.

European and American security experts, however, have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of economic sanctions alone to stop Putin’s spiral of military actions.

On Tuesday, shortly before Biden’s announcement, the Kremlin ordered the withdrawal of all Russian diplomatic corps from Ukraine, citing concerns about attacks motivated by “Russophobia”. The move, however, could indicate the Russians’ willingness to press ahead with the attack.