US Secretary of State Cancels Meeting with Russian Chancellor | World

Reproduction / Twitter @SecBlinken Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a meeting scheduled to take place next week with Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov. The meeting would be another measure to seek a diplomatic way out of the crisis in Ukraine.



“Now that we see that the invasion is starting, and that Russia has made clear its complete rejection of diplomacy, it makes no sense to proceed with the meeting at this point,” Blinken told reporters on Tuesday (22). The statement came after a meeting between him and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.



On the occasion, the US government also announced that it would carry out economic sanctions, such as the blockade of two large Russian financial institutions. The measures will come into force as early as this Wednesday (23).



According to the publication, the United States and its European allies have also authorized the deployment of more troops to the Baltic region. The report also cites information from the Reuters agency, which indicates the redeployment of 800 infantry soldiers and up to eight F-35 fighter jets, as reported by an American official.



In addition, the US government will send 32 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to the Baltic and Poland. In his speech, Biden had already stressed that his government and its allies “will defend every millimeter of NATO territory”.



The entire crisis is motivated precisely by Russia’s resistance to accepting the eventual incorporation of Ukraine, located in its zone of influence in Eastern Europe, into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the West’s armed wing. As tensions escalated, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway Ukrainian cities, in what has already been classified as the “beginning of the invasion” by the Americans.