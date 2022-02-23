US Secretary of State cancels meeting with Russian Chancellor

× Photo: Ron Przysucha/ US State Department

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken (pictured), announced on Tuesday, 22, the cancellation of the meeting that was scheduled between him and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov..

The reason for the cancellation, of course, was the attitude of Vladimir Putin recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, and sending troops to the area for the “peacekeeping”. Earlier, US President Joe Biden said the move marked the “beginning of the invasion of Ukraine”.

“The new Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has just begun, clearly means that the idea of ​​having a meeting this week with Minister Lavrov to pursue diplomacy — diplomacy now rejected by Russia — makes no sense.”Blinken said after meeting at the State Department with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The Secretary of State added that the US could return to seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict if the Russians “de-escalate” (decrease) their aggression against Ukraine.

Kuleba, for his part, praised the sanctions announced today by Biden, but called for even stronger action. He also said Ukraine will pursue diplomacy if possible to prevent a full Russian invasion, but if that fails the Ukrainians will fight back. “for every inch of our land”.