US Secretary of State cancels meeting with Russian foreign minister over Ukraine situation

By Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he had canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, planned for Thursday, following Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine. as independent entities.

Blinken said he agreed to meet with Lavrov only if Russia did not invade Ukraine.

“Now that we see that the invasion is starting and Russia has made clear its total rejection of diplomacy, there is no point in moving forward with this meeting at this point,” Blinken told reporters after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. in Washington.

“I consulted with our allies and partners; everyone agreed,” Blinken said, adding that she sent Lavrov a letter on Tuesday informing him that she would not be meeting with him.

The United States and its allies will continue to increase sanctions if Russia further intensifies its aggression against Ukraine, the secretary of state said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis)

