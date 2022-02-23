Vasco schedules a meeting of the Deliberative Council that will vote on a R$70 million loan from 777 Partners | vasco

+ Understand the next steps of SAF do Vasco

After the agreement signed between Vasco and 777 Partners, made official on Monday, this is the first step towards implementing the SAF. The directors will vote on whether or not the club should obtain the loan from the American group.

1 of 3 Adam Weiss, Juan Arciniegas and Josh Wander, from 777 Partners, at Genoa game — Photo: Getty Images Adam Weiss, Juan Arciniegas and Josh Wander, from 777 Partners, at Genoa’s game – Photo: Getty Images

It is worth explaining that this is not yet the vote on the sale of Vasco’s football, which will happen later on. If the acquisition of SAF by 777 Partners is not completed, these R$70 million will be treated as a common loan, to be paid with interest and corrections until September 16 of this year. If implemented, the amount will be deducted from the total of R$ 700 million that will be invested in three years.

As defined in the agreement, the American group has up to one week from the “ok” of the Deliberative Council to transfer the money, but there is an understanding between the parties for this transfer to be made the day after approval. That is, on Friday the 25th.

Among the considerations in the call notice, it was pointed out that “there is urgency in obtaining resources to regularize ordinary expenses, such as salaries, among others”. Vasco currently owes the month of January to employees and players.

For the appraisal of the loan, Vasco’s statute requires a qualified quorum (minimum of 151 directors) and approval of 2/3 of those present (101 “yes” votes).

In an opinion issued earlier this Tuesday, the Fiscal Council approved the acquisition of the bridge loan. The councilors took into account that the budget proposal for 2022 foresees the raising of resources of R$ 73 million “to enable the fulfillment of financial commitments”; that there is urgency in fulfilling these commitments; and that “the agreed interest rate was the most favorable among the proposals obtained”.

“The members of the Supervisory Board of the CRVG conclude that they are in favor of approving the loan by the club in the amount of R4 70 million under the conditions described in the loan agreement presented.“, concluded the document.

2 of 3 Opinion of the Fiscal Council of Vasco on the loan from 777 Partners — Photo: ge Vasco’s Fiscal Council’s opinion on the 777 Partners loan — Photo: ge

