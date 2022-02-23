‘Venezuela is with Putin’, says Maduro | World

Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, declared himself in favor of the decisions taken by Vladimir Putin, leader of the Russian government, this Tuesday (22). On the same date, Putin received Senate approval to send troops to Ukraine’s breakaway regions.
“Venezuela is with Putin, it is with Russia, it is with the brave and just causes of the world, and we are going to ally ourselves more and more,” Maduro said in a televised meeting with ministers.
Maduro’s remarks come amid an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. On Monday, Putin announced the recognition of the independence of breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine.
Maduro recalled that his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, supported Russia in other territorial conflicts and maintained that friendship with the “people of Russia” will remain “forever”.
Hugo Chávez holds a replica of a Russian plane during a meeting with the country’s then prime minister Vladimir Putin in October 2008. — Photo: Palacio Miraflores/ The New York Times
Previously, Chavez supported Russia during the August 2008 war with Georgia for control of South Ossetia. After the conflict, Moscow recognized the independence of this province and Abkhazia, another pro-Russian breakaway Georgian region.
“Always Venezuela, always the Chavista revolution with Putin, with Russia, with the people of Russia,” noted Maduro, who received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov in mid-February of this year.
“Venezuela announces its full support for President Vladimir Putin in defense of peace in Russia, in defense of peace in that region, in courageous defense, full support for Russia!” he exclaimed.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at a January 24 press conference — Photo: Jhonn Zerpa/AFP
The president also said that the United States and “NATO intend by military means to end Russia.”
“They intend to encircle Russia, aim all the weapons of NATO,” whose secretary-general estimated that Russia was preparing a “large-scale” attack against Ukraine.
Russia-Venezuela relationship
Russia has been one of Maduro’s main allies in the face of international pressure led by the United States to remove him from power with a battery of financial sanctions.
Weeks ago, with tension already installed on the border with Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu considered the possibility of sending military forces to Venezuela and Cuba, something that was never made official.
Relations between Moscow and Caracas grew closer with the rise to power of Chavez in 1999 (ruled until his death in 2013), who bought hundreds of millions of dollars in Russian weapons and military equipment amid an oil boom that ended in 2014. .