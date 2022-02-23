Video app pays users up to BRL 150 per day via Pix

If you’ve never heard of micro task apps, The time is now. This is because they have conquered an increasing space in the daily lives of Brazilians who seek make an extra income to help with month-end expenses.

In practice, they pay or reward users who perform certain tasks. All of them simple, like watching videos, fulfilling challenges, playing games, evaluating products and platforms, reading news, answering questionnaires, among others.

Recently, an application has attracted the attention of youtubers and influencers in the digital environment: the penguin shock. Basically, it works as a video platform that pays users. Values ​​can reach R$ 150 per day and payments are made via Pix.

Penguin Shock has an operating system similar to that of other platforms that also make cash payments to Brazilians. With it, after accumulating an amount “x” of points, the user can request the exchange of what was accumulated for payments in reais.

How to earn money with app via Pix

Following the same pattern as the Tik Tok It’s from Kwaithe Penguin Shock app offers two ways to earn money: the first is by watching videos on the platform and the second is by referring friends who don’t have an account on the app to register using a code.

As soon as the user shares his code, the nominees who access it will be redirected to the registration home page, where they must put their phone, address, email and other personal information.

According to the description of the app, payments of up to BRL 150 via Pix are available to those who reach 20 thousand points on the platform. In this sense, it is important to highlight that this may require a great deal of effort and availability of time for those who are looking for extra money without leaving home.