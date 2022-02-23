Video app rewards users with up to BRL 150 per day via Pix

Micro-task applications have increasingly conquered Brazilians. That’s because, they guarantee cash payments and even via Pix for those who perform simple activities, such as playing games, evaluating products and platforms, answering questionnaires, reading news, watching videos, among others.

In this way, many youtubers began to promote an app that allegedly pays users up to R$150 a day, called Peguin Shock. The tool works as a video platform with earnings generation.

The Penguin Shock app works very similarly to other payment platforms used by Brazilians. Thus, you must accumulate an amount of points that can then be exchanged for payments in reais via Pix.

How to earn money via Pix through the app

Since Penguin Shock has an interface similar to apps like Tik Tok and Kwai, for example, there are two ways to earn money with the app: the first is by watching videos from the platform.

The second way to get money is to refer your friends who don’t have an account on the app with your code. When sharing it, users are redirected to enter their personal information such as phone number, address and email on the records homepage.

Therefore, the app promises to make payment via Pix available to anyone who reaches 20,000 points on the platform. So, it’s worth remembering that this can take some time if you’re willing to make extra income at the end of the month.

