Video: chase ends in seizure of 3 tons of cocaine | World

reproduction Video: chase ends in seizure of 3 tons of cocaine

The Mexican Navy carried out an operation that resulted in the seizure of three tons of cocaine on a boat. The action took place on the 15th and was released this Friday. A video by the Armed Forces shows the high-speed chase that began 125 km from Cabo San Lucas, at the southern end of the Gulf of California, and ended 181 km off the coast of Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The images were recorded from one of the military helicopters that had the vessel as a target.

In the video you can see that the boat was taken by the drug and a tarp was trying to cover the illicit material. One hundred liters of fuel in six barrels were also transported illegally. Three crew members were arrested.







On the same day, another vessel carrying fuel was intercepted by the Navy in Mazatlán. In this case, when the crew noticed the presence of the aircraft, they headed for the coast and managed to escape. In all, 200 liters of fuel were seized. On February 14, another boat with 5,000 liters of fuel was pursued by air and sea by military personnel in Cabo San Lucas. Three suspects were arrested.

As reported by Infobae, it was not officially informed which criminal group the drug belonged to, but the material was intercepted in the area dominated by the Sinaloa Cartel, led by Ismael Zambada García, known as Mayo, and the sons of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the so-called Chapitos.