VIDEO shows the moment when Brazilian invades the US Capitol | World

Images from a security camera installed at the US Congress headquarters show the moment when what Brazilian Leticia Vilhena Ferreira invades the building, in January 2021, in the act promoted by supporters of former President Donald Trump who were trying to reverse the result of the election won by Joe Biden.

g1 is now on Telegram; click here to receive news directly on your mobile

Leticia was arrested on Wednesday (16), in the state of Illinois, on charges of “having knowingly acted to enter a restricted building without authorization” and for “having engaged in disorderly conduct to prevent the conduct of official functions of the government”.

The FBI, the US federal police, said that despite breaking in, she “does not appear to have participated in any assault on officers”.

The video in which she appears was found by the report of g1 amid an archive of images of dozens of lawsuits against Capitol squatters assembled by the ProPublica organization. In order for these images to be made public, this NGO had to sue the US government.

The excerpt that shows Leticia actually appears in the file as evidence of another case (“USA versus Croy”), that is, it is part of a lawsuit against another attacker.

UNDERSTAND : What is known about the Brazilian arrested in the US for participating in the Capitol invasion

: What is known about the Brazilian arrested in the US for participating in the Capitol invasion PHOTOS: Remember the day of the Capitol Invasion in pictures

1 of 3 Video shows the Brazilian Leticia Vilhena Ferreira invading the Capitólio — Photo: Reproduction Video shows Brazilian Leticia Vilhena Ferreira invading the Capitol — Photo: Reproduction

The security camera sequence begins showing the first invaders breaking glass on the Capitol. It is possible to see that a security agent runs to see what is happening, but run away from the band of invaders then.

The first invaders then open the door so more people can enter.

A few seconds later, it is possible to see Jacob Chansley, who was known for breaking into the Capitol with a horned hat. He has also been arrested and sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison.

‘Horn’ who invaded US Congress was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison

A year after the Capitol invasion, how is the search for those responsible?

2 of 3 The ‘horned’ of the Capitólio also appears in the sequence of the invasion that shows the Brazilian Leticia Vilhena Ferreira entering the building — Photo: Reproduction The ‘horned’ of the Capitol also appears in the sequence of the invasion that shows the Brazilian Leticia Vilhena Ferreira entering the building — Photo: Reproduction

A little later, Leticia Vilhena Ferreira appears, wearing a cap with the name Trump engraved, and holding a cell phone. She just walks around, apparently filming what’s going on. In the excerpt obtained by ProPublica, she is not accompanied and is not involved in any type of violence.

The 32-year-old Brazilian lives in Illinois, where she was arrested. She studied environmental engineering at a university in Campinas between 2009 and 2013.

An FBI document shows a conversation she had with an unidentified person who, along with videos and photos taken inside the building, served as evidence against her. The dialogue was recorded the day after the invasion, on January 7, between 11:45 am and 11:50 am local time.

3 of 3 Letícia Vilhena Ferreira is the Brazilian identified by the FBI who participated in the invasion of the US Capitol in 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Linkedin Letícia Vilhena Ferreira is the Brazilian identified by the FBI who participated in the invasion of the US Capitol in 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Linkedin

Leticia: Do you think they will go after whoever entered the Capitol?

Interlocutor: Don’t be sad, but get ready. We’re all screwed. They will go after everyone.

Leticia: I was so irresponsible to go in there. I was with a nice family, a father and two kids. Strolling.

Interlocutor: If there was a camera, they will go after people.

Leticia: It had a camera.

Interlocutor: How long after they invaded you entered?

Leticia: I do not know. I didn’t see who broke in. I was just strolling.

Interlocutor: Okay, maybe it’s okay for you. I think they’re more concerned about who broke through the barriers.

Leticia: In fact, there were barriers even in the grass in the park. I read about it later.

Interlocutor: There were people fighting with the police.

Leticia: I’m irresponsible. Yesterday the feeling was incredible.

Leticia: I could see it from afar. I saw when I was leaving, there were more people trying to get back in. Those who arrived later.

Interlocutor: I’m sure it was amazing! If you see people gathering today… anywhere… go to the other side.

Leticia: I’m going to work now, I’m on the morning shift, and I’m going to have the rest of the day off.

US Capitol Raid turns one year old in January 2022

According to the FBI, Leticia said she did not hear Donald Trump’s speech in Washington shortly before the invasion because she followed a crowd walking toward the Capitol. She would have stayed in the building for about 20 minutes and was caught by security cameras at the site.

A year after the Capitol invasion, more than 725 people were arrested and indicted. The FBI, however, believes that at least 2,000 people were involved, according to Agence France Presse.

About 225 people were accused of violent acts during the invasion, including assaults on Capitol officials.