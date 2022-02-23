Villarreal vs Juventus: See the highlights of the Champions League round of 16 match

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Villarreal vs Juventus: See the highlights of the Champions League round of 16 match 1 Views

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES 2021/22!

1st time – 30 seconds – Awesome! With just 30 seconds, Vlahovic scores his first Champions League goal


With just 30 seconds, Vlahovic scores his first Champions League goal

1st half – 12 minutes – Lo Celso misses incredible chance to tie the game for Villarreal


Lo Celso misses incredible chance to tie the game for Villarreal

1st half – 15 minutes – Danjuma tries a letter after a cross from the right and Szczesny saves Juventus


Danjuma tries for letter after cross from the right and Szczesny saves Juventus

2nd half – 46 minutes – Morata shoots for the first time, inside the area, and almost extends for Juventus


Morata shoots for the first time, inside the area, and almost extends for Juventus

2nd half – 66 minutes – Villarreal draw! Parejo takes advantage of Capoue’s cross and finishes first to even the score


Villarreal draw! Parejo takes advantage of the crossing and puts it in the back of the nets

2nd half – 84 minutes – Vlahovic delivers a hit and almost scores Juventus’ second


Vlahovic unleashes a shot and almost scores Juventus’ second

Pre-match: Check out the lineups of the two teams for the match:

Pre-match: Check out the best moments from the last matches of the two teams in the Champions League


Juventus beats Malmö and guarantees classification in the 1st position of Group H of the Champions; see the best moments

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Windsurfer suffers from stormy winds Eunice; Look

A windsurfer was filmed fighting strong gusts of wind and heavy rain to stay on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved