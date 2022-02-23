Villarreal vs Juventus: See the highlights of the Champions League round of 16 match

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES 2021/22!

1st time – 30 seconds – Awesome! With just 30 seconds, Vlahovic scores his first Champions League goal



With just 30 seconds, Vlahovic scores his first Champions League goal

1st half – 12 minutes – Lo Celso misses incredible chance to tie the game for Villarreal



Lo Celso misses incredible chance to tie the game for Villarreal

1st half – 15 minutes – Danjuma tries a letter after a cross from the right and Szczesny saves Juventus



Danjuma tries for letter after cross from the right and Szczesny saves Juventus

2nd half – 46 minutes – Morata shoots for the first time, inside the area, and almost extends for Juventus



Morata shoots for the first time, inside the area, and almost extends for Juventus

2nd half – 66 minutes – Villarreal draw! Parejo takes advantage of Capoue’s cross and finishes first to even the score



Villarreal draw! Parejo takes advantage of the crossing and puts it in the back of the nets

2nd half – 84 minutes – Vlahovic delivers a hit and almost scores Juventus’ second



Vlahovic unleashes a shot and almost scores Juventus’ second

Pre-match: Check out the lineups of the two teams for the match:

Pre-match: Check out the best moments from the last matches of the two teams in the Champions League