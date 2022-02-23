Villarreal vs Juventus: See the highlights of the Champions League round of 16 match

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES 2021/22!
1st time – 30 seconds – Awesome! With just 30 seconds, Vlahovic scores his first Champions League goal
With just 30 seconds, Vlahovic scores his first Champions League goal
1st half – 12 minutes – Lo Celso misses incredible chance to tie the game for Villarreal
Lo Celso misses incredible chance to tie the game for Villarreal
1st half – 15 minutes – Danjuma tries a letter after a cross from the right and Szczesny saves Juventus
Danjuma tries for letter after cross from the right and Szczesny saves Juventus
2nd half – 46 minutes – Morata shoots for the first time, inside the area, and almost extends for Juventus
Morata shoots for the first time, inside the area, and almost extends for Juventus
2nd half – 66 minutes – Villarreal draw! Parejo takes advantage of Capoue’s cross and finishes first to even the score
Villarreal draw! Parejo takes advantage of the crossing and puts it in the back of the nets
2nd half – 84 minutes – Vlahovic delivers a hit and almost scores Juventus’ second
Vlahovic unleashes a shot and almost scores Juventus’ second
Pre-match: Check out the lineups of the two teams for the match:
Pre-match: Check out the best moments from the last matches of the two teams in the Champions League
Juventus beats Malmö and guarantees classification in the 1st position of Group H of the Champions; see the best moments