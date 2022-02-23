Vítor Pereira is the new coach of Corinthians

This Tuesday (22), Sport Club Corinthians Paulista agreed to hire Vítor Pereira for the technical command of the main team. The Portuguese coach arrives at Timão with a contract valid until December 31, 2022.





Vítor Manuel de Oliveira Lopes Pereira was born in Espinho, a coastal city in Portugal, on July 26, 1968. He played football professionally in the 1980s and 1990s and began his career in coaching staff in the 2000s.





In 2010, he became an assistant for Porto, one of the biggest clubs in his country, and won the Portuguese Championship, the Portuguese Cup, the Europa League and the Portuguese Supercup. The following year, he took charge of the team and began his career as a coach. At Dragão, he was the Portuguese champion – with just one defeat in both seasons – and the Cândido de Oliveira Super Cup.





In 2013, he went to Al-Ahli, in Saudi Arabia, where he stayed for a year and then moved on to Olympiakos, in Greece. There, he won the Greek Championship and the Greek Cup from the 2014-2015 seasons.





He went to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, in 2015, and went to Munich 1860, from Germany, in 2017. Also this year, he reached the Shanghai SIPG and won the Chinese title, in 2018, and the Chinese Supercup, in 2019.





He returned to Fenerbahçe in mid-2021 and remained there until the end of last year.

