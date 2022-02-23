Vivo (VIVT3) practically doubles profit in the 4th quarter, with tax credit, and reports on dividends and interest on equity

Vivo (VIVT3) recorded a net income of R$ 2.628 billion in the balance sheet for the fourth quarter, an increase of 103% in the annual comparison.

According to the company, the result is mainly due to the recognition of a tax credit in the amount of R$ 1.408 billion, referring to the STF’s decision of the unconstitutionality of the incidence of IRPJ and CSLL on the Selic rate corrections received due to tax returns. improperly collected.

Recurring Ebitda totaled R$4.933 billion, up 1.2%, with a margin of 42.9%, down 0.7 percentage point.

Vivo’s Revenue and Ebitda

Net revenue totaled R$ 11.501 billion in 4Q21, a growth of 2.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The core business represents 90.6% (+2.7 pp) of total revenue and presents a revenue increase of +6.0% y/y in 4Q21.

Mobile net revenue grew 3.7% y/y in 4Q21 due to higher revenue from services and handsets.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 1.2% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 4.933 billion.

According to Telefônica, the good performance reflects the 3.2% y/y expansion of mobile revenues and the continuous control of operating costs.

The recurring Ebitda margin reached 42.9% in 4Q21, down 0.7 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

More data from Vivo’s balance sheet (VIVT3)

The financial result recorded a net expense of R$400 million, due to the higher indebtedness related to contracts recognized as leasing under IFRS16, and the lower financial restatement of tax credits.

Free cash flow after leasing payment was R$737 million in 4Q21, an increase of 4.1% y/y due to higher recurring EBITDA, a slight reduction in the level of investments, in addition to the lower leasing payment in the period.

Indebtedness and investments

The company’s gross debt reached R$5.950 billion at the end of 4Q21, with an increase arising from the financial liability linked to the 5G Licenses acquired in the ANATEL auction. Considering Cash and Investments and Derivatives, Telefônica recorded net cash of R$ 541 million in the year.

Investments made in 4Q21, excluding licenses, reached R$ 2.339 billion between October and December 2021, which represents 20.3% of the quarter’s net revenue.

Investments were directed towards strengthening the mobile network and expanding the fiber network, ensuring greater availability of Vivo’s services in view of the growing demand for quality connections.

Vivo (VIVT3): schedule of dividends and JCP

Along with the balance sheet, the operator’s Board of Directors decided to credit interest on equity and dividends in the gross amount of R$ 6.264 billion, for the 2021 fiscal year. Thus, the dividend payout reached 101% and the dividend yield was 7.7% in the year.

The proceeds will be attributed to the minimum mandatory dividend for the 2021 fiscal year, ad referendum of the General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 26, 2022, and payments will be made as described in the following table, where the amounts are also informed per share distributed.

share buyback

Telefônica’s Board of Directors (VIVT3) approved the creation of a buyback program for up to 42,383,420 of its common shares.

The program remains in effect until February 22, 2023.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related