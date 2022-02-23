War in Ukraine or deal with Iran? Understand what weighs most on the price of oil

The climate of conflict between Russia and Ukraine is worsening the prospects for global oil supply and for weeks has pushed raw material prices close to the US$ 100 mark; on Tuesday, the Brent futures contract maturing in April was at US$ 99.50 a barrel. The opponents are producers of the raw material, especially Russia, one of the biggest players segment in the world. There is no consensus on how far the price of commodity would if a war actually occurs. The most pessimistic, however, believe that oil would reach US$ 120 or even more.

This is the case of Ricardo Kazan, manager of commodities from Legacy Capital. “In the scenario that we are in today, we could go to a price level that would strangle demand,” he said in an interview with stock pickersof InfoMoney. Kazan recalls that inventories in the United States fall, on average, by 10 million barrels of oil per week, which favors a more intense rise in prices.

According to an analysis by Julius Baer, ​​it is only a matter of time before oil reaches US$ 100. “The commodity has become a barometer of crisis fear in Ukraine,” the analysts wrote. With diplomatic relations strained, fears of sanctions and disruptions in energy distribution are growing.

“The distribution of oil and gas from Russia to Europe is substantial and cutting this flow leaves both markets heavily understaffed”, evaluates Julius Baer. The oil market works on tight fundamentals as consumption has recovered at a faster pace than supply growth.

“We see the oil market in a period of nervousness, tempered by geopolitical fears and emotions. Given this climate, oil prices are likely to climb into triple digits in the short term,” says the bank’s analysis.

Julius Baer, ​​however, points out that market explosions generated by geopolitical fears are often short-lived. The bank believes that the escalation of tensions should not reach the maximum limit, as there is economic damage at stake. Looking beyond the period of jitters, Julius Baer sees lower oil prices in the longer term.

“Fundamental trends are reversing as supply growth exceeds demand growth,” explains the bank’s analysis team. In the analysts’ view, oil has at least three negative pressures: a drop in demand at the pump, a reflection of current price levels; the possibility of a diplomatic outcome to conflicts in Eastern Europe; and the renewal of a nuclear deal with Iran.

More Iranian oil on the market

As investors watch the tensions on the Ukrainian border, investors are also eyeing the resumption of talks between the United States and the Iranian government on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In the agreement initially signed in 2015, Iran pledged to reduce its nuclear program. In return, the United States, the European Union and other UN countries eased trade sanctions on Iran.

However, in 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement. Sanctions on Iran have been resumed and the Middle Eastern country has resumed the pace of its nuclear program. It seems that nations can come to an understanding again now and the prospect is that this will increase the global supply of oil.

“Iran can put 1 million barrels a day [no mercado] and that should cool oil, which will stop rising the way it was going up”, says Ricardo Kazan. The manager, however, explains that the impact would be temporary. “It will drop from a certain level and then go back to the structural scenario of continuing to rise,” he explained. However, he pointed out that the commodity to operate the geopolitical risk, according to him, is gold.

Iran, in fact, would have already resumed negotiations with South Korea, one of its main buyers, before the sanctions took effect. China, the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan were also frequent importers of Iranian oil.

A part of the market, however, believes that Iran would not be able to significantly increase global supply, as in the past, due to a history of low investment in the sector and potentially illegal exports. In addition, it is estimated that 85% of Iranian oil stocks are of the condensate type, which is lighter and takes more work to refine.

Bradesco BBI, however, notes that the market is hungry for oil and believes that refining adaptations would not be ruled out, as the raw material coming from Iran would help to quickly relieve pressure on supply, bringing a volume of 470 thousand barrels of oil per day in a month.

“We believe that if the JCPOA is signed, along with a peace treaty in Ukraine, Brent could retract to the low US$80 level”, project BBI analysts. However, the bank points out that idle capacity for crude oil is between 3 and 4 million barrels of oil per day, far below the level of demand. “More investments are urgently needed to keep up with future demand,” the report concludes.

