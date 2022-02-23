‘We are heading towards the end of the pandemic’, says Julio Croda

Infectologist Julio Croda, researcher at Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) and president of SBMT (Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine), said, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, that he believes that “we are heading towards the end of the pandemic” and that the disease will enter an endemic phase, “with epidemic seasonal periods, as is already the case with influenza and dengue, for example”.

An endemic disease is one that occurs frequently in certain regions, usually caused by local circumstances or causes. That is, the population constantly lives with the disease.

Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that he intends to “end the pandemic character” of covid-19. “Brazil is already studying this type of initiative”, he said, during an event to launch the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced entirely nationally by Fiocruz.

According to the minister, the government is evaluating the epidemiological scenario and the impact of the change in the disease’s status in Brazil, for example, on vaccines and medicines that are only authorized for emergency use.

“Going from a pandemic to an endemic one does not mean that we will not have the impact of covid-19 in terms of hospitalization and death. the use of masks, which is an individual protective measure”, explained Croda.

He attributed this change in level to the advance of the collective immunity of the world population, emphasizing that this was much more due to vaccination than to infection. “Is it over there [vacinação] it was the great paradigm shift, which reduced the lethality of covid-19 from a number 20 times greater than that of influenza to twice that, at that moment.”

Asked what defines the end of the pandemic and the beginning of the endemic in the case of covid-19, Croda highlighted that the great marker is lethality, that is, how much the disease kills.

This virus will only kill less if it has high vaccine coverage. People who die currently belong to three groups: very extreme elderly people even vaccinated, people with a lot of comorbidity and unvaccinated people. As we advance in vaccination, the trend is to reduce this lethality. It was like that with the H1N1 influenza, when the pandemic emerged in 2009. We started with a lethality of 6% and that was reduced to 0, 1% Julio Croda, infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz

The researcher sees this positive scenario happening this year, although with differences in each region and in each country, because it depends on factors such as vaccine coverage and transmission dynamics.

He highlighted that, after the wave caused by the omicron variant, all European countries have already promoted flexibilities and many have stopped requiring the use of the mask.

“If there are no restrictive measures, if the recommendation eventually is vaccination and annual booster doses, it makes no sense for them to continue to mobilize in a pandemic response, a public health emergency. Europe is already moving in that direction because it has more than 50% of the population with three doses and more than 70%, 80% with two doses. In the Ômicron scheme, three doses is the basic vaccination schedule.”

In Brazil, he believes that even in the first half of the year there will be a more favorable situation, “that it is possible in some way to declare that we are no longer in a public health emergency, for example. The number of hospitalizations and deaths will determine the impact about the health service”.

Croda spoke about the importance of the fourth dose especially for the elderly and people with comorbidities.

“Vaccines have been losing their effectiveness and protection, mainly due to the emergence of new variants. They continue to protect against hospitalization and death, but in the elderly, this loss is more pronounced. In Brazil it becomes even more important because most of these elderly people received regimens patients with CoronaVac. In São Paulo, some have been on homologous regimens of CoronaVac for more than four months. We already know that CoronaVac in the elderly population produces a lower immune response and less protection”, he explained.

The infectologist says that Brazil is still experiencing the peak of the omicron and, therefore, it is still not possible to adopt the measures of flexibility as Europe did. “Our vaccination coverage is different, the dynamics of the pandemic here is different, it arrived later. We have to observe our indicators. The month of February will still have a lot of transmission, a lot of hospitalization, a lot of death. At some point we will have to do this discussion, but that will probably be from the middle of March”, he highlighted.

“The curve of new cases has already started to fall and that of deaths should start to decrease soon,” he added. Yesterday’s data from the press consortium from which the UOL part show that, after 34 days, the moving average of known cases of covid-19 was below 100 thousand. The moving average of deaths is above 800 for the 15th day in a row, marking 816.

Asked if Carnival can impact this downward trend in any way, the researcher said that “what can happen, depending on the city and state, is a reduction in the rate of decrease in the number of cases, but not a resumption”.

“Even with a mass event, which is eventually associated with agglomeration and transmission, there will not be enough susceptibles for a new wave. the omicron”, he explained.