Covid-19 is a relatively new disease and the complications that arise after infection are still being studied around the world. And a little-known picture is plaguing patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

The condition is a tiredness that never goes away, even after a great night’s sleep or a whole day with your legs in the air. Difficulty in reasoning and a great discomfort after physical or mental efforts are also included in the symptoms.

Chronic fatigue syndrome, also called myalgic encephalomyelitis, occurs when these symptoms persist for more than six months. The problem can be confused with other conditions, such as depression, anemia, vitamin D deficiency and even hypothyroidism.

It is not yet known what the consequence of chronic fatigue syndrome is, but infectious diseases are believed to be the main cause, explains doctor Roberto Heymann, a member of the Fibromyalgia Commission of the SBR (Brazilian Society of Rheumatology) in an interview with R7 .

“Chronic fatigue syndrome is also described after long periods of work stress. In the past, there was a lot of talk about chronic fatigue in extremely perfectionist people, great workers, people who held high positions in corporations, with significant stress. It’s like a burnout. Now, if you ask yourself: what is the difference between chronic fatigue syndrome and burnout? It’s hard to say,” he said.

“An extremely active person who suddenly started to have fatigue and developed a picture of depression, we could call it [seu estado] of chronic fatigue syndrome,” says Heymann of the overlapping disease that is common in CFS cases.

Unlike depression, in which patients suffer from negative thoughts and lack of motivation, in chronic fatigue syndrome the person may even have motivation, but cannot develop actions due to a deficit in reasoning and memory.

What is chronic fatigue syndrome? Understand the framework that affects patients after Covid-19. Image: fizkes/Shutterstock

What are the main symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome?

The Brazilian Society of Rheumatology points out that the main symptoms are: difficulty with memory or concentration, sore throat, presence of painful nodes (tongue) in the neck or armpits, muscle and joint pain, headache and non-restorative sleep. In addition to abdominal pain, chest pain, chronic cough, diarrhea, dizziness, dry mouth, nausea, irritability, depression, anxiety disorders, tingling, dry eye, and weight loss or gain.

What is the treatment?

There is no specific treatment for the syndrome, but patients are advised to build a gradually developing exercise routine, while symptoms can be treated individually.

“Sometimes this disease can disappear the same way it came, or it can stay for the rest of your life. Treatment is difficult, but she can remit. In some people, there are periods of improvement and of worsening”, explains Hymann.

