What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

Many people who have been infected with Covid-19 complain of extreme tiredness, difficulty concentrating and organizing ideas and, often, even standing up. These symptoms can signify an as yet unknown sequel of the disease: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) or myalgic encephalomyelitis.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) up to 2.5 million people can suffer from the disease in the United States. However, these numbers may be underreported.

The center reported that there is still no proven link between worsening CFS and Covid-19. Detecting symptoms and knowing if what the patient is really feeling is CFS can be tricky. The illness can be unpredictable and symptoms may come and go weaker or stronger over time.

A doctor should be able to distinguish the syndrome from other illnesses by doing a thorough examination that includes asking many questions about the patient’s health history, knowing how often symptoms occur and how long they last.

The CDC also points out how to identify symptoms and their severity. A great tiredness after doing a trivial activity can be one of them. Fatigue that doesn’t improve even with many consecutive nights of sleep can also be a warning sign.

The organ reinforces that the syndrome can manifest itself in the form of depression and anxiety. For this, it is necessary to undergo treatment with medication. Doctors, however, need to be vigilant because some of them can worsen other symptoms.

