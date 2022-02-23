What is Reels on Instagram? Six Questions and Answers About TikTok’s Rival | Social networks

Instagram Reels is one of the most popular features on the social network. Launched in 2020, the function emerged from the extinct Cenas, a tool tested exclusively in Brazil and which allowed users to record and edit short videos for the app’s Stories. The success of the test led Instagram to increase the feature, which today competes directly with the Chinese social network TikTok.

Six Myths and Truths About Instagram Reels

With Reels, you can create videos up to one minute long, add effects and make montages with other videos. The more interesting and creative the content, the better the performance on the social network. O TechTudo prepared an article for you to understand what Reels is and, in this way, better explore the tool. Check out the top six questions and answers about Instagram Reels below.

Instagram Reels, which in English means “reels” or “reels”, is a function of the app that allows you to create and edit short videos of up to one minute. The tool is an evolution of Cenas, a feature that was tested exclusively in Brazil from November 2019. The purpose of Instagram was to test the receptivity of the function among the Brazilian public, since Cenas was designed to face TikTok , which was booming at the time.

Given the success of the feature in the country, Instagram decided to expand the functionality and sharing possibilities of Reels, officially launched in June 2020. At first, videos could have a maximum of 15 seconds, a time that was increased after a few months of launch. . Today, users can post 1-minute Reels in the app, available on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. It is possible to edit excerpts, insert texts, add audio and effects to the clip, which can be shared in Stories, in the feed and also be served in the “Explore” tab.

Reels provides a number of tools that, if well exploited, can contribute to creative video creation. The Remix feature, for example, can be used to make duets, imitate scenes and create new versions of videos that already exist on the platform. Another possibility is to use Instagram gallery filters to produce different visual effects. The Voice-over function allows you to include audio over the videos and enables the insertion of humorous narrations.

In fact, content that provides entertainment is often successful on Reels. So investing in fun videos can be a good bet when creating new clips. For inspiration, it’s worth checking out what’s been successful in the “Explore” tab and watching the challenges and fads that are on the rise on TikTok.

3. When is the best time to post Reels on Instagram?

Figuring out the best time to post Reels on Instagram is simple. Business account owners have access to Instagram Insights, a tool that gathers account performance metrics and provides insights into followers’ behavior — including when they’re most active on the app. Knowing this, content producers can schedule Reels to be published at these intervals and thus get better results with short videos.

4. How to find music for Reels?

There are several ways to find music for Reels. A tip is to use the TokBoard website (https://tokboard.com/), which shows the tracks that are trending on the Chinese social network, where most of the trends. It is also possible to find out which are the most used audios by users of the application through a search on the hashtags page of Instagram itself. Another way is to write the term “Reels” in Spotify’s search bar; streaming has playlists with tracks selected especially for challenges of the social network.

5. Are Reels monetized?

Instagram does not yet provide its own tools for monetizing Reels. However, to keep users away from competing platforms, the platform has developed a program that pays content creators according to the performance of their videos. In this way, the user can receive up to US$ 10 thousand (about R$ 51.3 thousand, according to the current dollar exchange rate) to publish new Reels on their Instagram profile. The function is in the testing phase and cannot yet be accessed in Brazil.

Among the features of Instagram expected for 2022, one feature has piqued the interest of content producers: the possibility of producing “VIP content”. That’s because the social network has started testing a subscription model that makes it possible to charge for exclusive Stories. While these news are not enough, content creators have been using partnerships with brands as a monetization strategy on Instagram.

6. How to find hashtags for Reels to go viral?

Inserting the right hashtags in Reels is important to expand the reach of videos. Content creators who want to discover keywords with potential can turn to the Tags Finder website (https://www.tagsfinder.com/pt-br/). To use it, just access the page and enter a term. The online service will feature a list of 30 related hashtags, which can be copied and pasted into the Reels caption.

