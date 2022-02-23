what is this meat that Ludmilla bought for more than R$ 1 thousand?

Ludmilla impressed fans – and sparked a discussion – by showing a piece of meat that she had set aside for Sunday’s barbecue (20). On the packaging label, there was the price of the cut: just over R$ 1,000.

After all, what is so special about this high-cost meat that the singer calls herself a fan because “it melts in the mouth”?

The rib fillet purchased by Ludmilla is from Wagyu, a Japanese bovine breed that is raised in specific conditions, with less grazing time and increased supplementation in the diet.

According to BBC estimates, a Wagyu can spend up to 600 days in fattening before slaughter – twice as much as other breeds. In addition, it should be raised in low-stress conditions, sometimes even with music or massage, to avoid burning fat.

The result is an animal with much more fat in the meat, hence the softness praised by the funkeira.

Ludmilla’s Praised Ribeye Piece Image: Playback/Instagram

Considered the most expensive beef in the world, Wagyu is best known for one of its varieties, created specifically in the Hyogo region: the Kobe beef.

According to the brand consumed by her, this type of meat is evaluated in terms of marbling — that is, according to the amount of fat infiltrated in the middle of the reddish muscle — the higher the index, the higher the quality of the piece: the of Ludmilla would correspond to the A5 classification, the highest found in the world.

A kilo of a piece of Wagyu can currently cost almost R$ 1,200, depending on the cut.