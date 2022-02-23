What may be behind the kidney problem that has kept Paulinha Abelha in the ICU for 8 days – News

The health status of singer Paulinha Abelha, from the forró band Calcinha Preta, remains serious. According to the latest medical bulletin released on Tuesday (22), she remains in the ICU (intensive care unit) of Hospital Primavera, in Aracaju, intubated, with good oxygenation and no need for medication to maintain blood pressure.

Paulinha was hospitalized on the 11th, after suffering from kidney problems during a tour of the group in São Paulo. On the 15th, she was referred to the ICU, and the medical report said that tests were being carried out to “better elucidation of the case”. Two days later, the worsening condition of the artist and the coma of the artist was announced.

Nephrologist Tereza Fakhouri, from BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, explains that renal failure can lead to serious neurological conditions.

“In the functioning of our organism, we produce some substances that are residues of our metabolism, garbage. In the case of protein metabolism, there is ammonia residue, which is extremely toxic to the brain. Then, ammonia is converted by the liver into urea , which reduces toxicity, but is still toxic. And the kidney is responsible for taking urea out of the body. When we have a kidney problem, these substances start to accumulate and reach the brain, causing a picture of neurological problems”, he explains. the doctor.

And he adds: “generally, the neurological picture begins with a lowering of the level of consciousness, drowsiness and in the most severe cases it can lead to coma. In addition, some medications used in patients with renal failure can cause intoxication.”

Last Friday, Paulinha was transferred to the hospital she is currently in. In the bulletin released that day, doctors said that the singer was breathing with the help of machines, and had an infectious condition under control.

“In severe neurological conditions, the patient may lose airway protection. He can no longer prevent saliva from going to the lungs to protect the airways. Or, the patient cannot breathe on his own and may need intubation, as support in lung replacement”, says the nephrologist.





Blood donation

Yesterday, the Institute of Hematology and Hemotherapy of Aracaju asked the fans of the forró singer to donate blood. Usually, patients with kidney problems need to receive a transfusion.

“The need for blood transfusion is common, because anemia is very common in patients with renal failure, even in acute ones. The kidney also has the function of producing the hormone, called erythropoietin, which prevents people from having anemia”, points out the doctor.





What is the dialysis that Paulinha is doing?

In addition to using a breathing apparatus, Paulinha has been undergoing dialysis treatment since the first day of hospitalization.

“A machine is used to replace the kidney function, when the kidneys stop working, we manage to replace some of the functions with the device. The machine takes the patient’s blood, passes through the device, which will filter the blood and eliminate these toxic substances to the organism. We managed to remove water and possible electrolytes that are deregulated during renal failure”, guides Tereza.

Usually, acute kidney problems are reversible, but the kidneys can have some sequelae.

“Reversibility depends a lot on the reason that led to renal failure. In general, the conditions are reversible. What can happen is to have some sequels for these organs with a deficit of function. The patient who had renal failure, even if acute, that is, in reversible conditions, he has a considerable risk of becoming a carrier of chronic kidney disease in the future”, concludes the doctor.



