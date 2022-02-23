What would the third term look like?

Manager Luis Stuhlberger, from the legendary green backgroundsaid he sees a “paradigm shift” in the eventual election of former President Lula in relation to what has been done in economic policy since 2016.

“Given that the country is not growing, the market is looking [um novo governo Lula] like a government that will spend”, said the manager at an event at the BTG Pactual promoted this Wednesday (23).

Stuhlberger had already said earlier this month who considers the former president favorite for the election. Lula is the current leader of polling intent to vote.

For the manager, Lula would have favored the fact that Brazil did not grow with the reforms after the Temer government. “Growth did not come, for several reasons,” he said, noting that the country could invest 1% of GDP more than the current level.

Stuhlberger commented that the Lula government took over in 2003 with gross debt less reserves of 60% of GDP and delivered with 40% of GDP. “It will not be a legacy that was not [um governo] responsible,” he said.

The manager, however, recalled that the Lula government increased federal expenses by 6% per year plus inflation, in a continuation of the FHC government.

Increase in expenses

Still during the event, Stuhlberger commented that today’s inflation is no longer compatible with a scenario in which Brazil increases expenses. “Maybe we have to change the inflation target,” she said.

For the manager, the market is saying that “we will have to live with Brazil not necessarily sinking, but with inflation and higher interest rates”.

He stressed that moving inflation from 10% to 6% would be “easy”, but bringing it from 6% to 3% is difficult. “I think we will have to deal with this,” he said, at a time when the Central Bank is raising the basic interest rate to curb price escalation.

Stuhlberger’s assessment follows the same line as that of the former director of the BC, professor at FGV and partner of manager Sarpen Quant Investments, Sérgio Werlang. “A lot of the difficulty in reaching the 2023 target is that it has dropped a lot,” the expert told the Money Times in January.

The Verde manager also commented that he sees “inflation and interest rates going to one place, but the stock market and the exchange rate going to another place” with an eventual change of government.

“The market and foreigners do not have a negative opinion of Lula,” he said. “Entrepreneurs will be happy because fiscal measures take money into the hands of the consumer”.

The Verde fund, which has a cumulative return of more than 18,300% since its creation in 1997, fell 1.1% in 2021, after suffering from bets on Brazilian stocks – it was the second annual low in its history.