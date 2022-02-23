WhatsApp will release a change that will make the messaging app look new; check out how it will look – Metro World News Brasil

The WhatsApp messaging app has recently released a new beta update for the iOS operating system, number 22.5.0.70.

As detailed by the specialized website, Wabetainfo, the platform is enabling a new interface when making voice calls, which will change the face of the app.

As reported, WhatsApp recently enabled a new interface when making voice calls in the beta update for Android 2.22.5.4.

Now, after a few days, the messaging app has also released a compatible update that brings the same change to Apple’s system.

As you can see in a screenshot released by the page, WhatsApp has redesigned the interface when the user is in a group call.

A similar reformulation is also available when the user makes a simple voice call, as already announced in a previous article.

If the new interface is enabled, people will also be able to see real-time voice waveforms in a new version of the app.

Also, the redesign includes a wallpaper voice call, which cannot be edited at the moment.

The feature is already available to some beta testers of Apple’s operating system, on a preliminary basis.

Also according to the information, after final adjustments, the novelty will soon be released to all users. Check out how it will look:

Credit (WABetaInfo playback)

