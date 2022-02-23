Who bought TV BOX, BTV or subscribes to IPTV can be arrested?

the practice of access closed TV signals for free may involve a crime. Through electronic equipment, many people end up resorting to illegal means to watch a certain type of content, for example. And that can have consequences.

When the subject is BOX TV or connections IPTV, gadgets that give access to closed TV channels, you have to be careful and not fall into temptation. What a lot of people don’t know is that some of these tools are illegal and work like real hacks.

In short, they provide unlicensed signals from original producers of companies that are the moral holders of their own content and, consequently, of the economic rights obtained with the transmissions. The devices capture TV signals over the Internet and not through satellites, as legal companies do.

That said, anyone who uses an illegal BOX TV or IPTV is committing the piracy crime, provided for in art. 184 of the Penal Code.

Generally, the monthly fee charged for one of these devices is low, around R$25. The cost is well below the plans offered by legal operators. In addition, pirated equipment also promises access to 80,000 TV and radio channels from around the world, all to attract interested parties to this world.

Are all BOX TV boxes or IPTV connection illegal?

The answer is no, as long as they are legally authorized. We can cite as an example Google TV, Xiaomi, Fire TV, Apple TV, among others that hold the right to content licensed and authorized by those responsible for copyright.

In this case, subscribers pay for the service. A cool example of IPTV is Netflix, a giant in the streaming market.

the act of hack TV signals It is a crime that violates copyright law. Therefore, anyone who sells this type of device or provides an IPTV signal without paying the owner for it can be arrested in the event of a complaint for the improper practice. In this case, the sentence can reach 4 years.