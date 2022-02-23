Why América-MG sees Libertadores as ‘watershed’ after ‘tearing check’ for R$ 230 million by SAF

América-MG makes its debut in Conmebol Libertadores this Wednesday against Guaraní, from Paraguay

O America-MG lives, this Wednesday, one of the most important days in its history, with the debut in CONMEBOL Libertadoresagainst Guaraní, from Paraguay, at 19:15 (from Brasilia). Internally, the game is seen as a “watershed” for the clubwho dreams of reaching the group stage of the continent’s most important tournament.

The term was used by Marcos Salum, football coordinator at América’s club-company. According to him, the classification against the Paraguayans would be the first step for the Minas Gerais team to change its level both in the national and continental scenario.

All this, it is important to point out, in a context in which it seeks investors for the Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF). The club came to stay close to an agreement with Kapital Football Partners, from the United Statesbut, also in the words of Salum, “tore up a check for R$ 230 million in cash”.

América and the group led by billionaire Joseph DaGrosa Jr. signed a Letter of Intent in 2021 for the deal to be closed, but did not move forward. Last January, the exclusivity clause with the North Americans came to an end, and today the club is looking for new investors to take charge of football.

‘It wasn’t the ideal wedding’

Salum, in a recent interview with “Itatiaia Radio”, was sincere about the end of negotiations with the KFP. “I, who had the courage, along with my entire board, to to tear up a check for R$230 million in cash from SAF, we tore up the check, because we thought it was not the ideal wedding. Now, we are struggling with a lack of money.”

The value would be the investment made by the North Americans to clear America’s debts and play footballaccording to Salum. In discussing the details of the business model, however, conversations stalled and have not progressed since.

Salum clings to the confidentiality of the documents exchanged with KFP and does not reveal the exact reasons why the majority sale of SAF shares did not take place. But talking about him helps to understand the scenario…

América-MG players in a match against Patrocinense in the Campeonato Mineiro Mourão Panda / America

“In the negotiation with América, I was going to zero the liabilities. When I zero the liabilities, any liability that comes from the SAF, there is no more risk. I would not do it with risk at all. When you take away the club’s football revenue , he is a hostage. He has nowhere else to get money from, the money comes all from football. When I separate the association and SAF, I have to leave the association alive, if not, it dies”, said the leader.

“What are we doing? I have SAF offer every week, this has not died, we are studying. Revenue from the mall is from the association, real estate developments, Independence is all of America. SAF comes in with player and football revenues,” he continued.

“I will not hand over my club key to a guy who has never set foot in Belo Horizonte. O cruise he still did (business) with Ronaldo, who has a history at Cruzeiro, he changed Cruzeiro’s life… You have to respect that. Now, a guy arrives here from the United States, I hand him the key and he starts giving everyone order? That America will not do. Of course, the guy will put in money, he’ll have to live with America, make co-management… But it’s difficult”, he added.

Libertadores, a ‘watershed’?

It was still without investors that America lived historic years in 2020 and 2021. First, he returned to Serie A Brazilian championship and was a semi-finalist Brazil’s Cup, in the best campaign in its history, which guaranteed almost R$ 20 million in prizes. Last season, he secured a spot in the early stages of the Libertadores.

“America fans must understand that the steps we are taking are very big, and the risks ahead are much greater.. We are in Libertadores. America is organized,” Salum said.

For Libertadores, including the club approached important players. He talked to names like Ricardo Goulart (who went to saints), Pablo (who changed the Sao Paulo fur Atletico-PR) and Elkeson (no club) and arranged with Mikael (from sport, loaned to Salernitana, Italy). However, according to Salum, the money from the SAF was lacking.

Even so, America does not regret not having settled with the KFP. The club understands that it is structured and manages to survive without accelerating the arrival of an investor. The duel against Guaraní in Libertadores, however, is seen as capable of being a “watershed” for the club.

“I would love to go to the group stage, but I would say this: this knockout match with Guaraní is a watershed event. It has to pass. And I need the crowd on the field. If it happens, it’s to set foot in the South American championships. ‘America passed, it has history’. And I need the crowd there, it makes a difference”, analyzed the coordinator.

More than the sporting aspect, of disputing the Libertadores for the first time, America is also eyeing the money the competition can generate. The game against Guaraní, for example, already guarantees US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.5 million at the current price) to Coelho and, in case of classification, the next knockout (against Barcelona-EQU or Universitário-PER) pays another US$ 600 thousand (R$ 3 million).

Conmebol has not yet made it official, but the clubs that compete in the Libertadores group stage should also have an increase in the prize pool, receiving US$ 1.2 million per game as home team, US$ 3.6 million in total (R$ 18 million ).