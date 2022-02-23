Why the new BRF board (BRFS3) could be decisive for the company

Marfrig (MRFG3) nominated its slate for the board of directors of BRF (BRFS3). Marcos Molina, founder of Marfrig, a company that owns 33.25% of BRF’s capital, was appointed president.

Among the other members are Sergio Rial, former CEO of Santander Brasil and current chairman of the bank, and eight other directors with different profiles who arrive with the mission of giving direction to BRF.

“There is goodwill with this ticket”, says a relevant shareholder of BRF. “The company needs a command capable of taking risk, giving the right incentives to executives and putting everyone on a path to generate value.”

The other relevant shareholders of BRF are the pension funds Previ, which currently has 6.13% of the capital, and Petros, with 5.26%, in addition to the manager Kapitalo, which has a 5.34% stake.

One of the main food companies in the world, BRF has suffered for some quarters with poor to average results. Since June 2021, the stock has dropped nearly 40%. Its fourth-quarter balance sheet will be released today after the market closes.

BRF has intrinsic value supported by its strong brands, but it is in the midst of a scenario of poor fundamentals and an uncertain business plan, summarizes Leonardo Alencar, head of agro, food and beverage in the research area at XP.

The bad scenario is mainly due to higher costs with the increase in corn and soybean prices, used in animal feed, and the expectation of weak demand in Brazil. “The company is not fully prepared to face these sectorial challenges”, says Alencar.

Analysts and industry executives see a merger between BRF and Marfrig as the most likely scenario, an operation that carries risks, but could generate value for both companies.

In the opinion of Santander analysts, a merger could lead to the resulting company trading at a premium of around 30% over JBS. For Marfrig, the advantage would be a more diversified portfolio of products, which would help it to differentiate itself in international trade. BRF would benefit from improved management and a clearer business plan.

And both would benefit from having more visibility into the future of their businesses. “Both shares are discounted on the stock exchange, because there is a lot of noise about what the next steps will be”, says Alencar.

If it manages to sign the new board, Marfrig will have carried out a shrewd takeover of BRF. In 2019, Pedro Parente, the current chairman of BRF, and Lorival Luz, the company’s executive president, were in favor of a merger between the company and Marfrig, which would guarantee the company 85% of the capital of the new company and only 15% for the subsidiary controlled by Marfrig. mill. Pension funds and the Fontana family were opposed (Attilio Fontana founded Sadia in 1944).

Companies go through changes in control and market positioning over the years, strong brands succumb to competition, but few have experienced such a troubled process as Sadia, which, merged with its main competitor, Perdigão, gave rise to BRF in 2011. , now about to pass into the hands of Marcos Molina.

The heirs of the Fontana family are now more than 80 shareholders who, together, should not hold more than 3% of BRF’s voting capital, according to market estimates. Pension funds also sold holdings and were diluted in the share offering made earlier this month.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

related